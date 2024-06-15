Cowboy Roundup: Potential second-year breakout players; Trey Lance still putting in work
The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Saturday, June 15.
We are halfway through the month of June and kicking off another weekend, so let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we continue to inch closer to the start of training camp.
Trey Lance continues to put in work ahead of training camp
As Trey Lance prepares for training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, he continues to put in the hard work on the practice field.
Lance is gearing up for the Cowboys' QB2 competition with Cooper Rush, and his latest workout video shows the work he's putting in.
Cowboys players with a chance to emerge in 2024
Who are some players who could make big leaps for the Cowboys during their sophomore year in the NFL? Blogging the Boys looks at who could emerge as potential stars in Dallas from the 2023 draft class.
Cowboys Quick Hits
