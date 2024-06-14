Dallas Cowboys preseason TV schedule 2024: All 3 games to air on NFL Network
The Dallas Cowboys' preseason schedule will keep the team close to their temporary training camp home in Oxnard, California, and the games will be accessible for everyone to watch.
NFL Network announced it will air 21 preseason games live this season, including all three of the Cowboys' games.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys 2024 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Dallas kicks off its preseason campaign on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Cowboys stay out west for Week 2, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 17. The game will close out the NFL Network's quadruple-header with a late-night kickoff of 10:00 p.m. ET.
The Cowboys head home to face the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24 to wrap up the preseason campaign.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 regular season campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.