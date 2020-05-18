Cowboys QB (Zoom) Room Update: Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

When it comes to where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys pull up virtual chairs in the QB Room ("Zoom Room'' I suppose, as opposed to at The Star in Frisco), everybody wants a peek or a piece.

Our Mike Fisher is sitting down with COO Stephen Jones to talk about the salary-cap pie. (Exclusive-exclusive here). The world is discussing the size of the offers on the table. Everybody from Joe Theismann to Emmitt Smith has a thought as to how it should all proceed.

And of course, I have my thoughts, too, as we hopefully soon will enter offseason and on-field workouts at quarterback.

QUARTERBACKS ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Dak Prescott (starter), Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorsen (reserve/future)

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Prescott (unrestricted), Rush (restricted).

COWBOYS LOST: Rush (released by Cowboys after Rush signed a restricted free-agent one-year deal, then signed by the Giants.)

COWBOYS RETAINED: Prescott. The Cowboys put the franchise tag on Prescott before the tag deadline, meaning Prescott will make a guaranteed $31.409 million in 2020, if he and the Cowboys cannot come to terms on a long-term deal by July 15.

COWBOYS GAINED: Andy Dalton, via a one-year deal - with CowboysSI.com breaking the story here on his contract details.

COWBOYS DRAFTED: Ben DiNucci (James Madison, selected in seventh round).

WHERE WE STAND: Prescott is the unquestioned starter. Some Cowboys watchers maintained a small glimmer of hope that the Cowboys might spend a Day 2 pick on a quarterback to develop behind Prescott, but that’s over now, though the Cowboys did take DiNucci in the seventh round.

Dallas clearly likes DiNucci enough to actually use the words "Tony Romo'' to describe some of his attributes. But the realization of any of that seems miles away ...

On the front burner: It’s up to the Cowboys to pony up and get a long-term deal done before July 15 or Prescott will play 2020 on the franchise tag and we’ll have to go through this whole thing again in 2021. With Dalton now on the roster, Thorsen and DiNucci are there to fight for a long-shot roster spot or a place on the practice squad.

WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: The odds are good that the Cowboys can get a long-term deal done with Prescott. If you’re Prescott, though, it’s time to let the Cowboys sweat this one out.

And, oddly enough, as I touch on above, two former Redskins quarterbacks have opinions on the opposite end of the spectrum — Kirk Cousins and Joe Theismann.

I say the longer the spring and summer play out, Dak has increasing leverage when it comes to negotiations. Why? Well, the Cowboys don’t way to play another year of franchise tag roulette.

Now, the signing of Dalton is not meant to apply any particular pressure to Prescott to sign the deal that’s on the table (our Mike Fisher lays out the scenarios for this season here). Dalton is there to ensure stability behind Prescott if he gets hurt. It’s an insurance policy, but it’s worth it if you’re entertaining postseason hopes.

For now? No Cowboys players are physically in "the QB room'' or on the field. Indications are that Prescott, as is his right as he's unsigned, has not "officially reported'' for meetings but is at the same time in touch with coaches and in possession of his iPad-style playbook.

I say the odds are: a) Prescott signs before the July 15 deadline and b) Dalton holds a clipboard most of the season. ... and that in the end, it happens harmoniously.

That’s the scenario you want for the long-term health of the franchise and the QB (non-Zoom) Room.