Cowboys announce when team will fly to Oxnard for training camp

As we wait for the full Dallas Cowboys training camp, we now know when the team will depart for Oxnard ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) at training camp.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) at training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are currently holding minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, but the start of training camp in Oxnard, California is just around the corner.

Training camps across the league will begin in mid-to-late-July, but exact dates have yet to be announced.

We do know, however, when the team will head out west.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reports that the Cowboys will fly to Oxnard on Tuesday, July 23. The tentative plan is to hold the first training camp practice on Thursday, July 25.

Dallas opens its preseason just over two weeks later against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 11.

They will then make the short trip to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, before returning home to host the Los Angeles Chargers and presumably finish out training camp at The Star.

Of course, everyone will be watching whether the team can agree to a contract extension with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott, or both. Everyone will have their fingers crossed.

