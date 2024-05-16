Dallas Cowboys 2024 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
The Dallas Cowboys schedule has finally been released.
NFL schedule makers did the 'Boys no favors early in the season, with Dallas facing seven playoff teams from a year ago in the first ten weeks. It won't be easy, but if the Cowboys can get through the toughest part of their schedule, they are set up well down the final stretch of the season.
Cowboys fans will also get a good look at the team in primetime throughout the year, with a league-high six primetime games and three Sunday Night Football appearances.
Dallas will also be featured in two Monday Night Football games, and one Thursday Night Football showdown.
When and where can you watch the rest of the Cowboys' games?
Here is a full look at when and where to watch every game this season (home games in bold).
Dallas Cowboys 2024 TV Schedule
- Week 1: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 4: at New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 11: vs. Houston Texans, Monday, Nov. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Week 12: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 13: vs. New York Giants, Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)*
- Week 15: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5
*Games subject to change; Week 18 games TBD
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.