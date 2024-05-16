Predicting the Dallas Cowboys' final record for the 2024 season
The Dallas Cowboys and their fans aspire to a memorable 2024-25 season. However, reaching the mountaintop is never quite as easy as a daydream. No game is ever a cupcake at this level of play, and this season, the Cowboys don't have many games that look like automatic wins.
But we have a lot of time to change our minds until September. So, let's get a little Nostradamusy.
Here is our prediction of every game in the 2024-25 season.
Week 1: @ Cleveland Browns - L (0-1)
Hate me if you must, but I don't like this Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The city of Cleveland will be rocking for this one, and I believe the Browns' defense will win the turnover battle, resulting in a Cowboys opening-week loss.
Week 2: New Orleans Saints - W (1-1)
So, Week 1 didn't go according to plan, Week 2 will go exactly as planned. The Cowboys will win the turnover battle in this one. Expect a lot of points in this one, and the final score will favor the good guys in their home opener.
Week 3: Baltimore Ravens - W (2-1)
Beating the Baltimore Ravens would be a dream scenario for a grueling first month of the regular season. Given the opponents in the first three weeks, most would take a 2-1 start.
It won't be easy, and once again, it seems like another high-powered offensive showdown in Dallas.
Week 4: @ New York Giants - W (3-1)
The New York Giants will seek sweet revenge when they welcome the Cowboys to MetLife Stadium in Week 4. However, revenge will not be served on this day.
Expect this meeting to end like the two meetings between the teams last season—same song, different verse. The Cowboys will roll.
Week 5: @ Pittsburgh Steelers - L (3-2)
I tried to find a way for my brain to type out a victory for the Cowboys here, but I can't find the correct letters on the keyboard. Yes, the team will have a longer rest after a Thursday night game, but this game strikes me as one that will have us all talking about how underrated Mike Tomlin is as a head coach.
Week 6: Detroit Lions - W (4-2)
The Lions and Cowboys had one of the more entertaining games of the 2023-24 season. I wouldn't expect anything different this time around. Once again, the home-field advantage will play a massive role, as the Cowboys will gladly welcome the Week 7 bye after a hard-fought victory over the Lions.
Week 8: @ San Francisco 49ers - L (4-3)
The Cowboys will be coming off of a bye, but I don't think that will change the outcome of this one. The 49ers proved to be a much better team last season, and I don't see how much has changed since the drumming Dallas took last season.
San Francisco is the most complete team in the NFC.
Week 9: @ Atlanta Falcons - W (5-3)
The matchup with the Atlanta Falcons is another one I'm on the fence about. However, I'll let the optimistic side of me prevail. Winning in Atlanta is always difficult, but the Cowboys offense will win this game.
Let's call our shot with a game-winning Dak Prescott drive here.
Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles - W (6-3)
Week 10 will be the season's first meeting between the Cowboys and Eagles. Last year, the teams split their two meetings, with the home team winning each matchup. Let's call that same finish again in 2024.
With a victory here, the Cowboys can separate themselves from the rest of the NFC East.
Week 11: Houston Texans - L (6-4)
Stacking wins is difficult in this league. Week 11's matchup with the Houston Texans will be a stumble back that will wake up this Cowboys team as they look at the season's final stretch.
This loss could potentially dictate where we see the Cowboys after Week 18.
Week 12: @ Washington Commanders - W (7-4)
This game will start the Cowboys' hot streak. The Cowboys handled the Commanders fairly easily last season in both meetings. Once again, the Cowboys should handle business with a Commanders team that may still be looking for an identity this late in the season.
Week 13: New York Giants - W (8-4)
In my opinion, the New York Giants will regress even more than last season. Week 13 will secure the Cowboys' second straight season sweep of the Giants.
Dallas can really flex its muscles here with an attempt at claiming the top seed in the NFC Playoff picture.
Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals - W (9-4)
The Cincinnati Bengals will be a tricky team to judge this season. A healthy Joe Burrow will change the entire NFL landscape, but I'm not buying that will be the case for the Bengals this season. No Burrow means a landslide victory.
With Burrow, the Cowboys will need to grind this one out, which they can do.
Week 15: @ Carolina Panthers - W (10-4)
Losing to the Carolina Panthers this late in the season would be demoralizing. However, that isn't an issue the Cowboys should worry about. Each week brings its own surprises, but if the Cowboys stay on task, it will be an easy victory to get back home to Dallas.
Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - W (11-4)
Maybe it's just because it's May, but I'm really digging the way the Cowboys' schedule is aligned, especially the second half. A matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will certainly have playoff implications, but in my mind, a win here could secure Dallas the NFC East.
Week 17: @ Philadelphia Eagles - L (11-5)
It can't be all sunshine and rainbows. After a lengthy winning streak, the Cowboys finally stumble on the road in Philadelphia. Yes, it's gross even to imagine a loss to that fanbase. But my crystal ball is clearly screaming that the Cowboys will still own the NFC East when this is all over.
Week 18: Washington Commanders - W (12-5)
Week 18 can be challenging to predict. But my Spidey senses have me thinking that the Cowboys will be rolling into this one at 11-5, I think a win over the Commanders shouldn't be a huge surprise.
However, would Dallas be in one of those situations where resting starters for the playoffs would be possible? It would also be the only way I see the Cowboys losing this game.