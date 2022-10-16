Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith, Vet Jason Peters: O-Line's Good Problem to Have - Dallas at Eagles

When Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith was announced to be out until December this past offseason, many of the proposed solutions by fans and the media were external.

Eric Fisher and Jason Peters were names constantly brought up when discussing ways to stop the bleeding of the Dallas offensive line. Peters was later signed by Dallas, but ironically, has never gotten to see starting reps at left tackle.

Blame Cowboys rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

Tyler has exceeded all expectations as a rookie, displaying that the future is now on the Dallas offensive line. ... in fact, "now'' as in Sunday night at the Eagles.

The first-rounder will play left tackle, with Tyron - again, expected to return at some point this season - watching while he rehabs from his hamstring-tear surgery. And Peters will be mostly watching, too, as the former Eagle could again be a "rotational starter'' as he battles through a chest injury to check out his beloved "nasty f'in' idiots.''

But if Tyron does come back ... then what?

Well, Dallas likely wouldn't move the rookie Tyler back inside and stunt his growth. However, benching an eight-time Pro Bowler in Tyron wouldn't be optimal, either.

See the problem here?

Moving Tyron in at left guard? That's not what he does, and besides, the organization seems to like McGovern there and he's young as well. Oh, and Peters - a nine-time Pro Bowler - is also there.

McGovern is on a possible upward trajectory as a third-year player, while Peters still has some juice left. And at right tackle, Terence Steele's trajectory is even more promising.

These things usually work themselves out, and in this case might do so with Tyron choosing to not bother to return. But not long ago, it seemed like Dallas was short-handed in the O-line. And that's not really a topic of discussion right now.

And why? Because Tyler Smith has created for the Cowboys a "good problem to have.''

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!