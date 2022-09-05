Peters Signs to Dallas Practice Squad

Cowboys to keep 40-year old ex-Hog there while he works back into football shape

FRISCO, Texas – With Philadelphia loading up on talent and perennial Pro Bowler Tyron Smith on the shelf, Dallas needed to go old school to figure out a solution considering its lack of trust in first round draft pick Tyler Smith.

Former Arkansas Razorback and Philadelphia Eagle Jason Peters, who played tight end alongside Shawn Andrews in Fayetteville back at the turn of the century under Houston Nutt, has signed a deal that will initially put him on the Cowboys' practice squad.

Once the 40-year old works himself back into football shape, he will most likely slide into the starting role for most of the season.

When Peters visited The Star in Frisco, Texas last week, it offered the first possibility of playing professional football in his home state. Nutt recruited Peters out of Queen City High School, a small offshoot of the Atlanta area of East Texas, where he was a star in both football and basketball.

Peters originally came to Arkansas as a defensive lineman before his versatility as a big man caused Nutt to move the soft-handed 320-pound behemoth to tight end.

Dallas opens the season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 11 in Arlington, Texas.

