Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Inactives: Vander Esch is IN

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys ended last week's work at The Star in Frisco by saying that Leighton Vander Esch would be a “game-time decision.”

And now it's game time. It's Monday night. And the decision has been made to re-insert the Pro Bowl middle linebacker into the lineup against the Cardinals.

Vander Esch, owner Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, “won’t go back out there if he’s vulnerable in any way” regarding his collarbone. “We would not risk additional injury. If you see him on the field, that means he should be out there.”

Indeed, the Cowboys medical staff, led by trainers Jim Maurer and Britt Brown, surely had to hold back Vander Esch from playing even sooner than this, based simply on his desires. The former first-round pick, who has missed the last four games after having his broken collarbone surgically repaired, demonstrated this past week that he's not only healed but also ready in every other way following a full week of practice leading up to Monday.

And how did Vander Esch look in workouts?

“Like the 'Wolf Hunter' himself,” said fellow linebacker Jaylon Smith, who figures to shift from the middle to the WILL in Vander Esch's return. said. “I’m happy to have him back out here working, just grinding it away. Just excited for him. I’m happy that he’s out being able to do what he loves.''

The Cowboys had almost a half-dozen other names pop up on the injury report in recent days - defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), tight end Blake Bell (knee), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (ankle), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) - but all are good to go tonight.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebacker Sean Lee are on IR and therefore do not have to be listed as inactives. (QB Dak Prescott, of course, is also on IR. Randy Gregory is not listed as he's not eligible to be active until Week 7.) The players who are listed as inactive for tonight: Luke Gifford, Garrett Gilbert, Malik Turner, Saivion Smith, Reggie Robinson and Rashard Smith.