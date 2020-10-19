COVID Confusion: Did A Cowboys Player Just Test Positive?

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are roster-juggling and game-preparing and ... trying to clear up exactly where offensive tackle Cam Erving fits into all of this.

A report initially suggested that Erving, a backup tackle when healthy, is moving onto the Reserved/COVID-19 list. But there is a problem with the report: Erving is sick. But he's not sick with COVID.

There is continuing confusion as to whether a player experiencing "flu-like symptoms'' can be moved to the Reserved/COVID list even if his "flu-like symptoms'' have nothing to do with COVID. You know ... "due to an abundance of caution,'' and all of that.

The first order of business here is that Erving is close to being ready to move back onto the roster and off the standard IR list, his presence there as a result of a knee injury sustained in Week 1. That the Cowboys reportedly considered activating him for the Monday Night visit from the Arizona Cardinals is a good sign there.

The second order of business, once it's been determined that he's not sick with COVID, is, we suppose, a night of sleep and some chicken-noodle soup.

READ MORE: Cowboys Changes: What Would Jimmy Do?

READ MORE: Locked On Cowboys: How To Stop Kyler's Cardinals

READ MORE: Cowboys Make Roster Moves With Dak & Vander Esch

Meanwhile, Dallas has made an assortment of other moves as the Cowboys move forward with a roster that will not include QB Dak Prescott or defensive tackle Trysten Hill for the rest of the 2020 NFL season, but will starting tonight here at AT & T Stadium include the presence of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, returning after sustaining a broken collarbone in Week 1.