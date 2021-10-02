Cowboys GAMEDAY: Dallas Makes 5 Roster Moves

October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys vs. Panthers GAMEDAY: Dallas Makes 5 Roster Moves

Can Dallas keep it up vs. Carolina and new quarterback Sam Darnold?
Author:

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys look to hand the Carolina Panthers their first loss of the season and, in doing so, solidify themselves as serious NFC contenders.

Entering Week 4, the Cowboys defense leads the NFL with eight takeaways. Can Dallas keep it up against Carolina's No. 1-ranked defense and new quarterback Sam Darnold? Will Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott keep up his torrid pace for Comeback Player of the Year (and perhaps also Most Valuable Player)?

READ: Cowboys ‘Future All-Pro’ Trevon Diggs Wins NFL Award

The Cowboys are playing on a short week after a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, which put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The Panthers had a long week to prepare for this matchup, as they handled business on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 by taking down the Houston Texans, 24-9.

FUN FACT: Prescott leads the NFL in completion percentage (77.5 percent) this season.

INJURY UPDATE: The Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey and rising-star rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn. Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae remain in the COVID protocol. Starting safety Donovan Wilson (groin) will not play.

On Saturday, Dallas activated WR Malik Turner from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return. The club also activated defensive tackles Austin Faoliu and Justin Hamilton from the practice squad as standard elevations. The Cowboys also activated fullback Nick Ralston and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

Dallas now has 51 on its active roster, plus the four elevations for Sunday.

Ready to go is Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, though he missed some work this week.

No image description

malik turner
Play

Cowboys GAMEDAY: Dallas Makes 5 Roster Moves

Can Dallas keep it up vs. Carolina and new quarterback Sam Darnold?

19 seconds ago
7644A927-4DFE-43A8-B3DF-5C04D8CD5D58
Play

Jerry Jones’ Other Football Love - And A Loss

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones: Emotion with Coach Pittman’s Hogs

17 minutes ago
Kelvin-Joseph
Play

Bossman Back? Is Rookie Close to Helping Cowboys?

That “clock” is about a designation for Joseph (and any other IR player) to be activated within a three-week window.

4 hours ago

 "I don't want to harp too much on my knee; I'm just getting kind of old,'' he joked. "I've got to put some WD-40 on my knees every now and then, get them nice and lubed up so I can go. I'm not too worried about it."

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (2-1); Carolina Panthers (3-0)

ODDS: The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites on FanDuel. The over/under is 52.5 total points.

BETTING TREND: So far this year, Dallas and Carolina are both undefeated against the spread at 3-0.

GAME TIME: Noon CT on Sunday, October 3, 2021

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Panthers coach Matt Rhule praises Prescott:

"It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage,” Rhule said. “I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.”

READ MORE: Zeke - Feed Me ... Video Games!

malik turner
News

Cowboys GAMEDAY: Dallas Makes 5 Roster Moves

19 seconds ago
7644A927-4DFE-43A8-B3DF-5C04D8CD5D58
News

Jerry Jones’ Other Football Love - And A Loss

17 minutes ago
Kelvin-Joseph
News

Bossman Back? Is Rookie Close to Helping Cowboys?

4 hours ago
VJ3U6LRNINEWXEU3FTJJNWNXRE
News

How to Watch Panthers at Cowboys: Playoff Implications?

21 hours ago
ceedee-sideways-catch-
News

Calvin Loves CeeDee - And Here's Why

22 hours ago
gregory pray
News

Cowboys vs. Panthers Injury Update: Randy Gregory ‘Expectations’?

Oct 1, 2021
jess-haynie_doug-free-lael-collins-offensive-line-ronald-leary-travis-frederick-tyron-smith-zack-martin
News

LISTEN: Can Cowboys Protect Dak vs. Panthers' No. 1 Defense?

Oct 1, 2021
dak panth
News

Cowboys History Says: Beat Panthers, Make NFL Playoffs

Oct 1, 2021