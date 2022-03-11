Cowboys BREAKING: Kicker Greg Zuerlein, TE Blake Jarwin Cut

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys obviously are not going to announce some direct correlation between their recent signing of University of Texas and SMU product Chris Naggar to a futures contract and the 2021 ups and downs of former Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein.

But now the public sees a correlation. Zuerlein has been cut, along with a Friday move to waive/injured tight end Blake Jarwin.

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

Zuerlein, 34, missed six field goals and six extra points this past year. He's got a year and $2.2 million left on his contract, but that contract, as we understand it, is completely escapable - an important note for a Cowboys team that entered March scheduled to be $21 million over the 2022 salary cap figure of $208 million.

"I love Greg, I believe in Greg and I’m not supporting him just because of my experience with him over the alt 10 years," special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel said late in the year, suggesting that his favorite kicker was struggling in the area of "psychology.'' "This is a production business. When we stop producing, things change.

Enter ... maybe ... Chris Naggar?

The undrafted free agent kicker was the best kicker - and punter! - in his conference in 2020, the 24-year-old having transferred to SMU after spending his previous four seasons at Texas, where he was the punter. The 6-1, 194-pound Naggar bounced around to a bunch of teams in his first pro season, but now the Arlington native (he was a three-year letter winner at Arlington High School and the 6A All-State kicker and punter during his senior season) gets a chance to compete with his family's favorite team.

Meanwhile, Jarwin’s serious hip surgery threatens his career. With franchise-tagged Dalton Schultz taking over the job, Jarwin’s injury-release saves Dallas cap money to the tune of about $3 million.

