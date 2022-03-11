Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: Kicker Greg Zuerlein, TE Blake Jarwin Cut

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys obviously are not going to announce some direct correlation between their recent signing of University of Texas and SMU product Chris Naggar to a futures contract and the 2021 ups and downs of former Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein.

But now the public sees a correlation. Zuerlein has been cut, along with a Friday move to waive/injured tight end Blake Jarwin.

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

Zuerlein, 34, missed six field goals and six extra points this past year. He's got a year and $2.2 million left on his contract, but that contract, as we understand it, is completely escapable - an important note for a Cowboys team that entered March scheduled to be $21 million over the 2022 salary cap figure of $208 million.

"I love Greg, I believe in Greg and I’m not supporting him just because of my experience with him over the alt 10 years," special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel said late in the year, suggesting that his favorite kicker was struggling in the area of "psychology.'' "This is a production business. When we stop producing, things change.

Enter ... maybe ... Chris Naggar?

Scroll to Continue

No image description

wagner dq
Play

Dallas Free Agency BREAKING: Bobby Wagner Contacted By Dan Quinn’s Cowboys

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Maven Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
quinn gregory
Play

Dan Quinn EXCLUSIVE: Coach Explains His Cowboys 'Happiness'

"I have unfinished business here,'' Dan Quinn tells CowboysSI.com. "We have the right people in place to accomplish the things everyone in this building is working to accomplish.''

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
schultz dak
Play

Dalton Schultz Trade by Cowboys For 2 First-Round Picks?

The Cowboys have ideally used the tag simply as a place-holder, with no locked-in intention of Schultz counting almost $11 million against the cap.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
naggar ut
naggar smu
zuerlein mcc
zuerlein cow
sideways zuerlein

The undrafted free agent kicker was the best kicker - and punter! - in his conference in 2020, the 24-year-old having transferred to SMU after spending his previous four seasons at Texas, where he was the punter. The 6-1, 194-pound Naggar bounced around to a bunch of teams in his first pro season, but now the Arlington native (he was a three-year letter winner at Arlington High School and the 6A All-State kicker and punter during his senior season) gets a chance to compete with his family's favorite team.

Meanwhile, Jarwin’s serious hip surgery threatens his career. With franchise-tagged Dalton Schultz taking over the job, Jarwin’s injury-release saves Dallas cap money to the tune of about $3 million.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

wagner dq
News

Dallas Free Agency BREAKING: Bobby Wagner Contacted By Dan Quinn’s Cowboys

By Cowboys Maven Staff1 hour ago
quinn gregory
News

Dan Quinn EXCLUSIVE: Coach Explains His Cowboys 'Happiness'

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
schultz dak
News

Dalton Schultz Trade by Cowboys For 2 First-Round Picks?

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
tank eyes
News

DeMarcus Lawrence 'Not Going Anywhere,’ Cowboys Say

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
marylyn
News

'I Lost My Best Friend': Cowboys' Jerry Jones Mourns Death of Long-Time Aide Marylyn Love

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Cowboys - La'el
News

Cowboys Trying to Trade 'Outstanding O-Lineman' La’el Collins - At What Cost?

By Mike FisherMar 10, 2022
jerry gene tux
News

Jerry Jones Family Matters: ‘Fair Game’? Dallas Cowboys Watch

By Mike FisherMar 10, 2022
jerry star
News

Jerry Jones Paternity Suit: Woman Claims Cowboys Owner is Her Father

By Cole ThompsonMar 10, 2022