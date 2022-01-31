Cowboys at Senior Bowl: ‘American’ Offense Scouting Report

Who to watch, for the Cowboys and more, at the Senior Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys have recently nailed the top of the NFL Draft. And once upon a time they got to know a kid named Dak Prescott in Mobile. Can they do it again?

This part of the football season is an exciting time for prospects and organizations like the Cowboys.

This year's American Team at the Reese's Senior Bowl will be coached by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions staff, and these offensive players are looking to improve or cement their stock, as they get exposure to the first NFL coaching of their careers.

Who to watch, for the Cowboys and more?

QUARTERBACKS

The American Team's quarterback group may not be as impressive as the National Team's, but its still a solid bunch.

North Carolina's Sam Howell and Liberty's Malik Willis headline the group, but don't sleep on Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe, either. All three will get NFL chances, and Senior Bowl week will go a long way to determining how they get their starts.

Prospect to Watch: Sam Howell, North Carolina

OFFENSIVE LINE

Any quarterback will have bad games when the defense knows how to expose the offensive line weaknesses.

While Kentucky's Darian Kinnard can all but secure himself as a Day 1 prospect with a strong week, there's a treasure trove of mid-round diamonds like Max Mitchell (Louisiana), Ed Ingram (LSU) and Dylan Parham (Memphis).

Prospect to Watch: Dylan Parham, Memphis

RUNNING BACKS

D'Vonte Price (Florida International), James Cook (Georgia) and Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama) are top-10 backs according to Sports Illustrated's current rankings.

Meanwhile, Dameon Pierce (Florida) and ZaQuandre White (South Carolina) are all guys in search of a stock-boosting experience in Mobile.

Prospect to Watch: James Cook, Georgia

WIDE RECEIVERS

It'll be a lot of fun to see what the coaching staff does with Calvin Austin III (Memphis) in such a short period of time, and he has the potential to be the star of the show.

Meanwhile, Tre Turner (Virginia Tech) seems to have the most ground to make up, while Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss), Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama), and a pair of SMU Mustangs in Reggie Roberson Jr. and Danny Gray aim to give pass-heavy offenses something to consider draft weekend.

Prospect to Watch: Calvin Austin III, Memphis

TIGHT ENDS

Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina comes in as the 100th-ranked prospect on SI's board, and should stand out in Senior Bowl practices because of his speed. Meanwhile, his catch radius is something he'll have to prove isn't an issue to really peak NFL interest.

Grant Calcaterra (SMU), Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State) and Greg Dulcich (UCLA) round out the American Team's room, and represent players in need of a chance to shine.

Prospect to Watch: Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

The American Team's offense isn't as sexy as the National side, but when there's more to prove on one roster, the door is open for strong competition and eye-opening moments.

While NFL franchises continue to plug away at roster shaping contracts, deals and projections, the draft preparation is full steam ahead.