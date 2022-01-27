Senior Bowl Stars to Watch: Who Should Washington Fans Look For?

Coached by the New York Jets staff, these prospects are looking to stand out in their first NFL experience

NFL Draft season is an exciting time for prospects and organizations like the Washington Football Team, alike.

Winning championships is the goal of all 32 franchises, and the draft is largely viewed as where the framework for a title-contending roster is built.

This year's National Team at the Reese's Senior Bowl will be coached by Robert Saleh and the New York Jets staff, and these offensive players are looking to improve or cement their stock, as they get exposure to the first NFL coaching of their careers.

QUARTERBACKS

Starting with the most important position on any team, Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), and Carson Strong (Nevada) are the three quarterbacks under the tutelage of the Jets' crew.

All three are on Sports Illustrated's list of Top-100 prospects, with Pickett leading the way as the No. 1 quarterback, and 17th ranked player overall.

Washington Prospect to Watch: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

OFFENSIVE LINE

If quarterbacks are the most important, then the guys who protect him are a close second.

A long list of offensive linemen will be looking to make a name for themselves, including top prospect Daniel Faalele from Minnesota.

The Senior Bowl has become a great place for lesser-known talents to stand out, and Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning is looking to make the national audience aware of what some already are. That he's a Top-20 prospect in this year's class.

Washington Prospect to Watch: Zion Johnson, Boston College

RUNNING BACKS

While Washington may be set for starting running back contributions, depth at the position is never a bad thing.

Rachaad White (Arizona State), Hassan Haskins (Michigan), Tyler Badie (Missouri), Abram Smith (Baylor), and Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) will all work for touches, and look to show scouts what they can add to an NFL roster.

Smith enters the week as the top NFL prospect in this group ranked 116th on our SI board. But Haskins and Ford are more than capable of raising their stock, coming from teams that competed for spots in the 2021 College Football Championship.

Washington Prospect to Watch: Hassan Haskins, Michigan

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jahan Dotson of Penn State leads a strong corps of receivers into the 2022 Senior Bowl, looking to cement or improve his first-round draft stock.

Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) and Romeo Doubs (Nevada) also come in as strong talents, while Christian Watson (North Dakota State) and Bo Melton (Rutgers) are names to watch as guys with something to prove in this year's showcase.

Washington Prospect to Watch: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

TIGHT ENDS

As the only tight end not on the Sports Illustrated's Top-150 list right now, Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin) has the most to gain from the week's practices.

While he's looking to impress, guys like Trey McBride (Colorado State) and Charlie Kolar (Iowa State) will give the Senior Bowl quarterbacks plenty to work with for teams that feature the position as a receiving threat.

Washington Prospect to Watch: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

For the National Team offense, there's plenty of top-half draft prospect representation, and some solid day one potential as well.

In perhaps the busiest time for NFL franchises with playoff games still being played, free-agent options discussed, trades evaluated, and players being scouted, these are these first four months of the calendar year really make or break most franchises.

The Senior Bowl has inserted itself right into that mix.