Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys Dak Prescott Injury Timetable: Sooner Than Expected?

The Dallas Cowboys and their fan base may have just received some positive news regarding their star quarterback.

Dak Prescott injured his hand in the team's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was initially reported that Prescott was due to miss the next 6-8 weeks following surgery. But on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones cut that timeline in half.

Jones said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan that, despite previous reports, Prescott won't be going on injured reserve. Additionally, Jones expects Prescott to be able to play within the next four games.

Said Jones, “Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick. We feel better about it than we did Sunday night.”

This comes as great news for a fanbase who was thrown into disarray following the Tampa Bay loss. Cooper Rush is expected to take over quarterback duties in Prescott's absence.

Just a few weeks ago, the headlines were about Rush almost losing the backup quarterback job for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he'll be pushed into the starting lineup - and we have argued that simply will not do.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo is one name who has already been inserted into the mix for Dallas. Garoppolo would be a sizable upgrade over Rush, as he holds a career passer rating of 98.9, compared to Rush's 93.9 mark. Additionally, Garoppolo has a history of postseason success, helping the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019 - and helping to beat Dallas in the playoffs last year.

Nonetheless, whoever takes over at quarterback for Dallas, it would appear their tenure would be shorter than previously thought. Dallas fans can breathe a sigh of relief ... as it seems the franchise quarterback will be making a comeback sooner than later.

