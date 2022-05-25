Dak Prescott: Uvalde Murders 'Makes Me Fearful to Have Children,' Says Dallas Cowboys QB

“Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children, and that’s not right,” Prescott told us. “That’s sad.”

FRISCO - All of us who are parents have expressed the same emotion about Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde. But Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took the conversation in another dramatic and emotional direction on Wednesday as he discussed the elementary school murder.

“Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children, and that’s not right,” Prescott told us. “That’s sad.”

A suspected 18-year-old gunman abandoned his vehicle, entered Robb Elementary School and killed at least 21 people Tuesday. The deaths include 19 children and two adults.

Prescott, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy are defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are among the many sports figures and celebrities (including actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde) to speak out about the shooting in the small Texas town, which marks the 27th school shooting in 2022 and the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in December 2012.

Lawrence, the Cowboys defensive end and like Prescott a team leader, said that he does not feel safe sending his kids to school each day.

“I know other parents feel the same way,” Lawrence said, noting that he'd just phoned his wife following the OTA workout to ask, "How are the kids? Are they home yet?’ It’s something you wouldn’t expect. But this is what we are dealing with.”

The Cowboys released a statement about the tragedy.

“The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event,” the Cowboys wrote. “As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary.”

Said McCarthy on Wednesday, fighting back tears: ‘Mind-boggling. It's hard not to think about it as a parent. We’ve got to be better than this.''

