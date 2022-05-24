Skip to main content

Cowboys Compassion: America's Team Reacts to America's Latest Mass Shooting

Frustrated by another school shooting and continued government inaction, Dallas Cowboys players and America's sports stars took to social media to express their emotions.

Enraged by yet another mass shooting in America, America's Team responded Tuesday with anger and demands for change in the wake of the school shooting that killed at least 20 people - including 18 children - in Uvalde, Texas.

This latest shooting comes just 10 days after the grocery store shooting in Buffalo and almost 10 years since the grisly Sandy Hook school shooting in Newton, Connecticut.

Taking a break from voluntary OTAs at The Star in Frisco and depth-chart battles beginning to take form in advance of next month's minicamp and the start of training camp in late July, Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence was the most vocal on Twitter. He even challenged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to make tangible changes and reached out to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with an offer to collaborate on solutions.

James, a rabid Cowboys fan, joined the legion of sports stars angrily reacting to yet another senseless shooting.

The Cowboys, who held their training camp in San Antonio in 2003, 2007 and 2009-11, posted a statement supporting the victims of Uvalde, which is located 90 miles west of the Alamo City.

The Houston Texans also posted a statement regarding the shooting, and there was a moment of silence schedule before Tuesday night's Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a frequent spectator at Mavericks games in American Airlines Center, also reacted to the tragedy.

