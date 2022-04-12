Maybe Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis - all 6-6 and 340 pounds - should be made to fit.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, right or wrong, have a methodology to the way they slice up their "allocation of pie.'' And using a premium NFL Draft pick on a defensive tackle does not generally fit into the formula.

But maybe Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis - all 6-6 and 340 pounds - should be made to fit.

Dallas has a history here. The Cowboys pay quarterbacks, left tackles and pass-rushers. They'll pay receivers and cornerbacks. Sometimes they'll pay running backs.

But safeties and run-stopping defensive tackles? Not really their thing.

We all have the same questions here. For instance, from Todd Archer at ESPN: "He is a behemoth. He eats up blockers. He was a star among stars on a (Georgia) defense that could have at least four first-round picks in a few weeks. But would he be worth the first-round allocation for the Cowboys?''

But what about the answers? From Kyle Youmans at DallasCowboys.com: "If you looked up "space eater" in the dictionary, a picture of Jordan Davis would most likely pop up. ... The scariest thing about Davis is not his size, it's the way he moves with his size. Lines up as either a three-technique or a nose tackle because of his versatility, but his fit as either on an NFL defense could really be scary for opposing offenses.''

Davis is on Dallas' valued 30 Visits list. And if we go back to not just his on-field work for the Bulldogs but also his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month? Well, our guys at SI's Draft Bible call it "one of the all-time great performances in combine history.''

"Once weighing as much as 360 pounds, conditioning has also been a question raised by talent evaluators during the pre-draft process,'' Draft Bible writes. "However, Davis showed up at Indianapolis in what appeared to be prime shape, tipping the scales at 341 pounds and running the fastest official 40-yard dash (4.78) of any player over 310 pounds since 2003, according to Next Gen Stats. "He would later add a 10-foot-3 broad jump, the longest such jump since 2003 by a combine participant who weighed 300 or more pounds and registered a 1.68 10-yard split, which is a more explosive time than that of J.J. Watt (1.71).''

All of that is why Dane Brugler thinks he might go as high as Baltimore at No. 14, saying, "Davis’ performance at the combine basically locked him into the draft’s top 20 picks.''

“Everything that I do, I want to put on a show and put my best foot forward, so I’ve already heard great responses from that,” Davis said of his workout. “I expected nothing less. I went out there and did my best, so coming back and hearing positive reviews, I’m feeling good.”

And maybe the Cowboys at No. 24, if he's available - as much as they talk about and spend at other positions - feel good about Davis as well.

