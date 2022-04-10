NFL Draft: Can Boise WR Khalil Shakir Give Immediate Help to Dak Prescott's Cowboys?

Dallas is almost certainly drafting a receiver, and one it thinks can play right away.

FRISCO - It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys need help at wide receiver.

There is talk here inside The Star about Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb becoming a dominant force. That can work, and because Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. are no longer on the roster, and with newly re-signed Michael Gallup rehabbing from knee surgery, early on, the Cowboys might need newcomer James Washington to be their No. 2 guy for a time.

But the Cowboys know that's not enough.

Enter ... The Boise State Pipeline.

Washington's price tag is far easier to swallow than Cooper’s ($20 mil APY) or Wilson's ($7 mil APY), and alongside Lamb and rehabbing/re-signing Gallup, Dallas could use the help. But Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir is expected to be a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. ... and he might be the most affordable answer of all.

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA Today Sports Khalil Shakir

At Boise State's recent Pro Day, Shakir made his mark with an impressive vertical leap, jumping 38.5 inches. The most remarkable part of the stat is the four-inch improvement he had compared to his NFL Scouting Combine results. In a little under a month, Shakir was able to go from a 34.5-inch vertical jump to 38.5.

It's clear Shakir put in the work and time to improve that part of his game. At 6-0, Shakir isn't going to be the tallest receiver on the field, but when you're not a top pick, a strong work ethic can lead to an extremely fruitful career.

Shakir, 22, caught 77 passes for 1117 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season, all career-bests.

He's not on the same level as Drake London, Treylon Burks and Chris Olave, who are among Dallas' 30 Visits guys. But if Shakir can find a way to translate that work ethic and improvement onto the NFL level, he will make for a solid NFL player. And of course, the Boise connection - from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on down - cannot hurt.

In his Pittsburgh career, Washington had 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns. He needs to make a leap.

And so does CeeDee Lamb, as he ascends to the top spot on the totem pole in the Dak Prescott-led offense. But Dallas is almost certainly drafting a receiver, and one it thinks can play right away. If that doesn't happen high up in the selection process? Khalil Shakir can happen ... and can help.