NFL Draft: WR Treylon Burks Leads 30 Visits Today at Cowboys HQ

It's a myth that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones favors players from the University of Arkansas.

FRISCO - How much does it matter that one of the 30 Visits List guys is already extremely well-known by a certain NFL owner?

Probably not at all; it's a myth that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones favors players from the University of Arkansas, where he won a national title as a player and where he remains the most influential booster.

But it couldn't hurt. ... 

The "30 Visits'' are coming. As in, today, with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks leading the way at Cowboys HQ. And we're naming names.

The 2022 list has 28 guys on it (hat-tip Matt Miller) and it now includes three wide receivers who can be first-round guys ... and by the time we get to 30 there might be 10 first-round level guys.

With Dallas picking at 24, why invite guys likely to go way before that? Throw other teams off the scent of true intentions? Deep research because ya never know? To the list. ...

Wide Receivers

Drake London USC (projected first round)

Treylon Burks Arkansas (first round)

Chris Olave Ohio State (first round)

Offensive Line

Charles Cross Tackle Miss. State (first)

Bernhard Raimann Tackle Central Michigan (first)

Zion Johnson Guard Boston College (first or second)

Kenyon Green O-Line Texas A&M (first or second)

Cam Jurgens Center Nebraska (later rounds)

Joshua Ezeudu Tackle North Carolina (later)

Dawson Deaton Center Texas Tech (later)

Running Back

Malik Davis Florida (later, UDFA)

Tight ends

Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State (third)

Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M (third)

Cade Otton Washington (fourth)

Jelani Woods Virginia (seventh)

Defensive Line

Jordan Davis Tackle Georgia (first)

Myjai Sanders End Cincinnati (second)

DeMarvin Leal Tackle) Texas A&M (second)

Sam Williams End Ole Miss (second)

Perrion Winfrey Tackle Oklahoma (third)

David Anenih End Houston (UDFA)

Luiji Vilain End Wake Forest (UDFA)

Linebackers

Devin Lloyd Utah (first)

Quay Walker Georgia (second)

Devin Harper Oklahoma State (UDFA)

James Houston LB/DE Jackson State (UDFA)

Defensive Backs

Marquese Bell Safety Florida A&M (UDFA)

Daron Bland Corner Fresno State (UDFA)

We know that the Cowboys sent their offensive line coach and their defensive line coach to College Station to monitor the Pro Day work of Green (viewed as a late first-round pick) and Leal (viewed as an early second-round pick).

We also know that dating all the way back to before the Scouting Combine in Indy, personnel boss Will McClay and his scouting department were spending a great deal of time focusing on available wide receivers.

And we know that the Cowboys sent head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Penn State to watch some of Micah Parsons' old friends - at least four of them draft-worthy on the defensive side of the play - go through their Pro Day. And that McCarthy, Quinn and McClay were all at the Alabama Pro Day.

Are the folks inside The Star hinting at their plans for the April 28-30 NFL Draft. Jerry and Stephen Jones aren't exactly hiding their O-line and wideout thoughts. But there is research to be done and visits to be had before even they really know. But on Burks? The Joneses watched literally every game he played. So the Joneses, anyway, will be fully informed on one prospect before he even gets here.

