24-Karat: Cowboys Strike Gold with Late First-Round Draft Picks

At this year's position in the NFL Draft, Dallas has landed offensive and defensive Rookies of the Year and the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown catches

FRISCO - Given the sorry state of their offensive line and glaring inactivity in free agency this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys could obviously use a guard (or two) in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Though they've never targeted an offensive lineman at No. 24 in their 62-year history, the Cowboys have a healthy history drafting in the late first-round slot. Safe to say, a guard with a similar career to the likes of Calvin Hill, Robert Jones and Dez Bryant would certainly be welcomed.

At 24, the Cowboys are three for three.

Calvin Hill Dez Bryant Robert Jones

In 1969 at No. 24 they drafted Hill, a running back from Yale. He spent six seasons in Dallas and was named to four Pro Bowls (1969, 1972-1974), two All-Pro teams (1969, 1973), was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie Team in 1969, and was a starter on the Super Bowl VI champion team.

He remains fifth on the franchise's all-time rushing list with 5,009 and 39 touchdowns.

In 1992, the Cowboys at No. 24 went with East Carolina linebacker Jones. He played in Dallas from 1992-1995 and was the NFC Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie Team in 1992. He also made the Pro Bowl in 1994 as well as being a three-time Super Bowl champion (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX).

In 2010 the Cowboys had the 27th pick, but owner Jerry Jones traded with the New England Patriots to move up and draft Bryant 24th. That, too, worked out as the Oklahoma State receiver played eight seasons (2010-2017) with the Cowboys and was a three-time Pro Bowl player, first-team All-Pro (2014), and the NFL receiving touchdowns leader in 2014.

Ed Ingram Marquis Hayes Sean Rhyan

Bryant remains the franchise's leader in touchdown catches with 73, one more than Jason Witten.

Recent NFL draft history at No. 24 includes running back Najee Harris (2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers), center Caesar Ruiz (2020 to the New Orleans Saints), running back Josh Jacobs (2019 to the Oakland Raiders) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (2011 to the Saints).

Over the past 12 drafts the players selected with the 24th overall pick slightly favor the offensive side of the ball, but just barely. There are multiple Pro Bowl players, several All-Pro selections, and a handful of All-Rookie Team selections as well. Add it all up and the Cowboys have a good chance of striking gold once again at No. 24.