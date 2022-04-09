Skip to main content

Should Cowboys Draft Tyron Smith's Successor Now?

Dallas needs to find the injury-riddled Smith's replacement before it's too late

The Dallas Cowboys have long been fortunate to have a strong and deep offensive line. But with time come age and injuries. And both of those are catching up with the position group and with one potential future Pro Football Hall-of-Famer in particular.

The Cowboys drafted Tyron Smith with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. And he made an immediate impact on the field protecting quarterback Tony Romo. Smith has earned two first-team All-Pro selections, two second-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl selections, and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Terence Steele #78, Zack Martin #70, and Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lead the team on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tyron Smith & Co.

zack martin and tyron smith

Tyron Smith & Zack Martin

Tyron-Smith-La’el-Collins-nearing-return-for-Dallas

Tyron Smith & La'el Collins

Smith started 16 games his rookie season at right tackle, then moved to left tackle and started 15 games in his second campaign. He's never left.

In fact, in his first five seasons, 2011-15, Smith missed just one game. But in 2016 things changed. Since his sixth season, he hasn't started more than 13 games in a season, including missing 14 games in 2020 and six games in 2021.

Age is inevitable in the NFL while injuries are sometimes expected. And both have affected the 31-year-old Smith's ability to stay on the field. 

Especially considering Smith's last two seasons, Dallas should already be thinking about a successor at left tackle. But it doesn't appear the Cowboys have any plan in place. Dallas has routinely restructured Smith's contract in the past to gather cap space, but not this season. Why? One reason could be if they keep his current deal in place, they can release him in 2023 for much-needed cap space. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Gil-Brandt-Dwayne-Haskins
Play

‘I Was Careless’: Cowboys Icon Gil Brandt Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Remarks on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Said Brandt: “This morning while learning of Dwayne This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family.”

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
A2A3773E-D204-4EBD-BBB2-B99B84289FB2
Play

Dwayne Haskins Death: Cowboys Icon Gil Brandt Should Lose NFL Job Over Outrageous ‘Eulogy’

Brandt inexplicably took a "toldja" attitude accentuated by a disgusting side of "he had this coming." That’s a fireable offense.

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Gil-Brandt-Dwayne-Haskins
Play

Cowboys Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Blasted for 'Disgusting’ Talk on Dwayne Haskins Death

"Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.” - Gil Brandt on the death of Dwayne Haskins

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Is that the plan? To just release Smith?

tyron-smith

Tyron Smith

sean-martin_game-notes_cowboys-at-raiders-lael-collins-faces-toughest-test-yet-in-khalil-mack

La'el Collins

t steele

Terence Steele

It would appear so, whether intentional or not. La'el Collins was cut in March because the organization feels Terence Steele will develop at right tackle. But there's no option on the left side. Josh Ball, Dallas' 2021 fourth-round pick from Marshall could be considered, but he missed his entire rookie season due to injury.

That hardly sounds like a viable replacement plan.

With Dallas being almost invisible in the offseason with free-agent signings, it's hard to believe it would make a splash for a left tackle before the season starts. That leaves us with the NFL Draft later this month.

With 2022 being one of the deeper offensive line drafts in recent memory, there could be an opportunity in the first round for not just a replacement, but a potential upgrade at left tackle, with players like N.C. State's Ikem Edwonu, Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning, and Tulsa's Tyler Smith.

Whatever the Cowboys decide to do, it should be sooner than later. The clock on Tyron Smith is ticking. 

Gil-Brandt-Dwayne-Haskins
News

‘I Was Careless’: Cowboys Icon Gil Brandt Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Remarks on Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
A2A3773E-D204-4EBD-BBB2-B99B84289FB2
News

Dwayne Haskins Death: Cowboys Icon Gil Brandt Should Lose NFL Job Over Outrageous ‘Eulogy’

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
Gil-Brandt-Dwayne-Haskins
News

Cowboys Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Blasted for 'Disgusting’ Talk on Dwayne Haskins Death

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
Adam-Schefter-Dwayne-Haskins-Steelers-NFL-1200x900
News

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
zeke haskins
News

Dwayne Haskins, Former Washington Commanders QB, Dead at 24

By Cowboys Maven Staff8 hours ago
devon allen
News

NFL EXCLUSIVE: Olympian Devon Allen Signing With Eagles

By Bri AmaranthusApr 8, 2022
quinn jarrett
News

Grady Jarrett Trade Talks: Should Cowboys Bid on Falcons Pro Bowl DT?

By Mike FisherApr 8, 2022
terrell-owens-colin-kaepernick
News

Cowboys Ex Terrell Owens Invites Colin Kaepernick to New Football League

By Mike FisherApr 8, 2022