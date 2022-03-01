Cowboys Free Agency: Sign Cedrick Wilson to Replace Amari Cooper?

Cedrick Wilson? What's he got to do with this? Plenty.

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is not trying to insult Amari Cooper. Far from it; on Monday, when he spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about Cooper and the cap crunch, Jones used a hand motion to note that he "holds them (Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence) up here in what we think of them.''

But then Jones dropped an Easter egg into the conversation.

“It’s too early for me to address that yet,'' Jones said of what the team might do with Cooper's contract. "We’re continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that in terms of ... we’ve obviously been so fortunate to have those three great receivers on our roster, and obviously that’s hard to keep doing under a salary cap. Certainly, Ced (Wilson) did a really nice job for us.''

Cedrick Wilson? What's he got to do with this?

Cedrick Wilson Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson

If you understand the game of "Translating the Joneses,'' you have every reason to believe that the reason Stephen's mind took him from "Amari to Cedrick'' is because that literally concept is etched somewhere into a plan ...

Step 1: De-commit to Cooper, as he is owed $20 million in 2022 - a number that is fully guaranteed if things are unchanged on March 21 but that has an escape hatch, as the Cowboys could cut or trade him before March 21 and save $16 million under the cap.

Step 2: Re-commit to Wilson, who is coming off a $2 million salary but who is also a free agent.

As Stephen noted of Wilson's status, "He’s up. There’s some moving parts to that that we’ll have to continue to massage as we move forward.”

Moving parts. As in, hope that the projections of Wilson getting a three-year, $19 million deal are inflated. Hope that Wilson, at 26 two years younger than Amari, will come back to Dallas for less than $6 million a year - which is obviously a fraction of the sum due Cooper.

Wilson experienced a breakout year in 2021 due to Michael Gallup's injury. He jumped up to the third receiver role behind Cooper and CeeDee Lamb and caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six TDs. His versatility and professionalism is valued. Can all of that add up to him taking up some of the slack for the four-time Pro Bowler Cooper is Dallas parts ways with him?

Amari Cooper, Simi Fehoko Cedrick Wilson

The moving parts here also include Gallup, who is a free agent but will spent months rehabbing after a knee injury, and another free-agent wideout in Malik Turner, and then the possibility of a re-done contract with Cooper that allows him to stay in Dallas at a more affordable rate.

Stephen Jones isn't ready to do any of these things yet. But he is obviously ready to think of doing one of them: Re-signing Cedrick Wilson and elevating him up the wideout pecking order in Dallas.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!