Cowboys OFFICIAL: Gain $22 Million of Room with New Dak Prescott, Zack Martin Contract Moves

The "switches” have been activated by the Cowboys as they work to get under the cap.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans are highly aware of the “cap hell” accusations hurled annually in the direction of team owner Jerry Jones’ club. But relief is on the way, as quarterback Dak Prescott’s new $160 million deal, signed last spring, is part of the “problem” as presently constructed but part of the solution in the coming days.

As team sources told CowboysSI.com some time ago, the construction of the deal includes a "flip of a switch'' that when executed, can give Dallas $15 to $16 million in 2022 cap relief. Additionally, the team can move money on guard Zack Martin in a way that gains $7 million of room.

Dak Prescott Dak Prescott (L) and Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones (R) Dak Prescott (R) and Dalton Schultz (L)

And now that is done.

On Prescott, it's about $15 million, on Martin about $7 million. Result: The creation of more than $22 million in cap space for the 2022 league year.

By March 16 (the start of the NFL business year, teams must be $208-million cap-compliant.)

This is mostly about pre-designed “switches” that can be “flipped.”

In Dak's case: It requires no renegotiation, It requires no sacrifice. It requires no approval.

It’s already approved.

In layman’s terms, money that was going to be paid to Dak’s left pocket will now be shoved into his right pocket, a bookkeeping trick that explains the voidable years at the end of his deal. He's presently scheduled for "zero'' salary in the final year of his contract, when he's 33. This move will change that.

Martin has a $20 million cap hit in 2022, but Dallas will add voidable years to spread that money out.

The best scenario Dak is still playing at that time, and therefore earning the money shuffled forward to 2026 way back in 2022. The hope would be the same for the All-Pro Martin.

Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports Dak Prescott Dak Prescott Dak Prescott

Dak is still getting his money, and Dallas still believes he's the right guy. As Jones said recently, “Dak has played at a level that can take teams to Super Bowls and win Super Bowls. … He’s probably at the top of the list (of reasons for Cowboys optimism.)''

The $22 million of room will help ... as Dallas enters the week about $21 million over the cap … with decisions on Randy Gregory, Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence and more to come. ... and with negotiations continuing with Dalton Schultz now that he's tagged.