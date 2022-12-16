Cowboys Fans (50%!) Jaguars Takeover, NFL Hot Ticket, Playoff Berth Pending

On a four-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The Cowboys look to build back momentum after narrowly escaping the NFL-worst Houston Texans last Sunday.

Dallas will clinch an NFL playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville. ... and might have a crowd edge on the road.

Vivid Seats is reporting that Cowboys Nation will own nearly 50 percent of the seats crowd at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. ... and that this game comes in at No. 3 for the hottest ticket of NFL Week 15.

And what will they be watching?

Dallas' defense has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, leading the league with 200 pressures, while ranking second with 48 sacks. This week, the Cowboys will look to get after quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is coming off arguably the best game of his season. In a 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans, Lawrence passed for more than 350 yards with three touchdowns plus a rushing touchdown.

On offense, Dallas is scoring the third-most points per game this season (27.7) behind a handful of elite offensive weapons... and now it will including a new wide receiver. This week, Dallas signed four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal. Hilton's status for Sunday is TBD.

The injury bug has struck the Cowboys. Right tackle Terence Steele is out for the season with an ACL tear and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for the remainder of the regular season (possible playoffs return) with a strained shoulder/pec.

The Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. With a win, the Cowboys secure a wild card spot. The Jaguars are only 1.5-games behind the Titans and are within striking distance of stealing the ACF South division.

LAMB TIME: CeeDee Lamb (961) needs 39 receiving yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season.

MILESTONE WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott is on a career-long streak with a rushing touchdown in six straight games. With another rushing touchdown at Jacksonville, Elliott will join Emmitt Smith as the only two Cowboys running backs with a rushing touchdown in seven straight games.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

ODDS: Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite vs. the Jaguars.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Jerry Jones on signing Hilton:

"I've always admired him as the player he was at Indianapolis," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "He had a lot of interest out there. ... It was an opportunity for us, we took it, and he can really help us out."

