Cowboys Jerry Jones at Giants: 'I See Us Getting Better' - Here's Why

The vultures were certainly circling after the Dallas Cowboys laid an egg in Week 1. Not only did Dak Prescott get hurt, but the criticisms surrounding the roster construction and, perhaps most damning, coaching, were flying.

Fast-forward to an unexpected victory over the defending AFC champs a week later, one might expect a feeling of vindication at The Star.

Not so, according to Jerry Jones.

“No, I just feel elation,” the Cowboys owner said on The Fan 105.3 FM on Wednesday. “Criticism, that’s the way it go. That’s the way it happens. That’s the way it go. That comes with it.

“I was disappointed for our fans that first ballgame. Did not expect that in any way. Obviously never would expect losing Prescott, but we just really had some glaring things that if you could correct them would get us in ballgames against top teams and that’s what happened to us Sunday.”

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, backup quarterback Cooper Rush delivered an admirable performance in Prescott’s stead. Not having a tried-and-trusted veteran behind Prescott has been sore spot for some the past couple of seasons, but Rush is 2-0 as a starter and appears to have his teammates’ utmost confidence as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback rehabs.

The kicking situation has been a mess going back to inconsistency of former All-Pro Greg Zuerlein last season. Brett Maher, once cut by the Cowboys, came through with a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give Dallas the 20-17 win.

And coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore weren’t immune to catcalls after the opener. But a solid gameplan against the Bengals, including more touches for Tony Pollard and Rush going downfield, helped Dallas get to 1-1 going into Monday night at the New York Giants.

“I look forward to this team improving and improving under Rush at quarterback and improving with the personnel that we got to play with right now,” Jones said. “I see us getting better.”

