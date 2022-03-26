Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex Kicker Greg Zuerlein Signs with New Team

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were not going to announce some direct correlation between their recent signing of University of Texas and SMU product Chris Naggar to a futures contract and the 2021 ups and downs of former Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein.

But now the public sees a correlation. Zuerlein was cut this off-season, and on Saturday  signed with the New York Jets, the team announced today.

The Jets hope he can give them consistency; They went through three kickers last season.

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

Zuerlein, 34, missed six field goals and six extra points this past year. He had a year and $2.2 million left on his contract, but that contract was completely escapable.

"I love Greg, I believe in Greg and I’m not supporting him just because of my experience with him over the alt 10 years," special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel said late in the year, suggesting that his favorite kicker was struggling in the area of "psychology.'' "This is a production business. When we stop producing, things change.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

byron tyreek
Play

Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Goes Viral with Response to Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Trade

Jones’ tweet naturally has gone viral, as is should: It's the perfect combination of pithy, self-effacing and news-piggy-backing. Byron nailed it.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cowboys - McCarthy McClay
Play

Cowboys NFL Draft: 2 WRs, 2 TEs Among 30 Visits

McCarthy has more say in personnel here than he had during his 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach. Still, this is largely, as usual McClay's draft.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
76DFC7FD-0DEF-44E3-9146-C83F8AF8B299
Play

Bobby Wagner, Cowboys Target, Leaves Rams, Visits Ravens

Ultimately, in addition to "winning,'' this is more about "finance'' than "fit.'' That goes for the Rams, the Cowboys, the Ravens, all of them.

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Enter ... maybe ... Chris Naggar?

naggar ut
naggar smu
zuerlein mcc
zuerlein cow
sideways zuerlein

The undrafted free agent kicker was the best kicker - and punter! - in his conference in 2020, the 24-year-old having transferred to SMU after spending his previous four seasons at Texas, where he was the punter. The 6-1, 194-pound Naggar bounced around to a bunch of teams in his first pro season, but now the Arlington native (he was a three-year letter winner at Arlington High School and the 6A All-State kicker and punter during his senior season) gets a chance to compete with his family's favorite team.

The Cowboys and Jets both need better answers at kicker. Maybe Zuerlein can still be that - outside of Dallas.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

byron tyreek
News

Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Goes Viral with Response to Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Trade

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Cowboys - McCarthy McClay
News

Cowboys NFL Draft: 2 WRs, 2 TEs Among 30 Visits

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
76DFC7FD-0DEF-44E3-9146-C83F8AF8B299
News

Bobby Wagner, Cowboys Target, Leaves Rams, Visits Ravens

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
jw horse
News

Hay Fever: James Washington, Gentleman Farmer, Ready to Bloom with Cowboys

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
5A271E25-6CE4-43F7-9A14-A45BDCFD4A3F
News

Cowboys Hire Packers Ex Coach to Staff: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Maven Staff20 hours ago
obj to
News

Cowboys Ex Terrell Owens Debates Odell Beckham Jr. in 'Matt Ryan vs. Julio Jones'

By Mike Fisher and Greg Patuto21 hours ago
penn mich brisker
News

Micah Parsons Pals: Cowboys' McCarthy & Quinn Scout Penn State for NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson and Mike Fisher21 hours ago
Damone Clark- Spinal Surgery
News

LSU's Damone Clark Spinal Surgery; Still a Cowboys NFL Draft Target?

By Cole Thompson and Mike Fisher22 hours ago