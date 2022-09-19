FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys believe in themselves.

The oddsmakers? They are opting to wait and see.

The Cowboys are buoyed by having won their Week 2 matchup against the heavily favored Cincinnati Bengals, a 20-17 thriller achieved with QB Dak Prescott sidelined with his thumb injury.

And now comes a Monday meeting at New York against the Giants ... and Dallas is once again an "underdawg,'' as Cowboys defensive leader DeMarcus Lawrence chooses to spell it.

All of which is fine with Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.

There’s a lot of things we need to improve on, we’ve got the extra day to do it,'' McCarthy said. "It’s rewarding and I know the Giants are 2-0. That’s the way it should be, you get to go to New York and play in a big Monday night game. We’ll be ready.”

The win over Cincy, seven-point favorites in the meeting at AT&T Stadium, moves the Cowboys to 1-1and keeps alive hopes of contention while they await the return of Prescott, who the club hopes will only miss a month following surgery.

In past years, that hope was made easier by the mediocrity of the NFC East, which Dallas won a year ago. Presently, Washington is 1-1, Philadelphia is 1-0 and plays Monday against the 1-0 Vikings, and ...

The NFC East leaders are the York Giants, who have gotten off to a hot start with wins over the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers.

At 2-0, they seem on the verge of a turnaround under new head coach Brian Daboll, and maybe nothing signifies that more than the fact that the Giants are the favorites by three points in the "Monday Night Football'' game slated for MetLife Stadium.

The Giants are something short of an offensive juggernaut, having scored 21 and 19 points in their two wins. The Cowboys counter with a Micah Parsons-led defense that has given up just 17 points in each of its games, against the high-powered Bucs and Bengals.

“I don’t care what the offense puts up,” said Parsons, who has four sacks in two games. “They can have zero (points), but we got to do our part. I think we’re doing a damn good job at doing that. We’ve held two of the most elite offenses to one touchdown the last two games, and we’re making them earn every little bit of it. That’s how you be relentless. That’s what we’ve been preaching. Every guy in this room has bought in.”

The Cowboys have "bought in.'' The oddsmakers are waiting until Monday night to do so.

