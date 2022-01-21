Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: Knee Surgery for DE Randy Gregory

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will undergo a procedure on his left knee on Friday, hopefully putting behind him what Gregory has often jokingly said requires some “WD-40.”

The severity of Gregory's injury is not yet known, but the high-energy pass-rusher is expected to be ready to participate in the team’s offseason workouts, as ESPN notes.

But there is a wild-card issue there, as the 29-year-old Gregory is set to become a free agent in March.

Since being selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has Gregory battled behavioral issues as he has worked to stay on the field.

Over the course of his six seasons in the NFL, pass rusher has played in just 38 of a possible 96 regular-season games over his first six seasons.

No image description

rg att gregory
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Knee Surgery for DE Randy Gregory

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Cowboys - McCarthy McClay
Play

Cowboys' Most Valuable Person? McClay Over McCarthy

Cowboys' 30-year drought, Mavs' meltdown, overrated coaching and Dallas ain't as friendly as you think, all in this week's DFW sports notebook ...

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
mcc payton
Play

Cowboys Should Fire Coach McCarthy, Says Michael Irvin, for These 3 Guys

"If you can get me any one of them, I’ll ship (McCarthy's) butt right on out of here right fast for one of them.'' - Michael Irvin.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Gregory was allowed a full-time return to the league this season after being reinstated by the NFL and became one of the Cowboys’ top playmakers on the roster of the 12-5 team. He was guilty of some odd incidents in the playoff loss to San Francisco. But in a dozen regular-season games, he recorded six sacks and 15 tackles to help Dallas’ Dan Quinn-led defensive turnaround and to help the Cowboys qualify for the playoffs.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

rg att gregory
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Knee Surgery for DE Randy Gregory

21 minutes ago
Cowboys - McCarthy McClay
News

Cowboys' Most Valuable Person? McClay Over McCarthy

1 hour ago
mcc payton
News

Cowboys Should Fire Coach McCarthy, Says Michael Irvin, for These 3 Guys

12 hours ago
rich bisaccia cow
News

Raiders Players Support Hiring Ex Cowboys Coach Rich Bisaccia

13 hours ago
all-pro
News

Who Will Cowboys Play In 2022?

16 hours ago
dak sad
News

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: Apologetic Dak Prescott Fined by NFL For Referee Remarks

16 hours ago
mccarthy super bowl
News

'I Know How To Win!': Cowboys Coach McCarthy States Super Credentials

20 hours ago
moore quinn
News

Coach WATCH: Cowboys Quinn & Moore Visit With Dolphins

22 hours ago