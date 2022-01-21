Cowboys BREAKING: Knee Surgery for DE Randy Gregory

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will undergo a procedure on his left knee on Friday, hopefully putting behind him what Gregory has often jokingly said requires some “WD-40.”

The severity of Gregory's injury is not yet known, but the high-energy pass-rusher is expected to be ready to participate in the team’s offseason workouts, as ESPN notes.

But there is a wild-card issue there, as the 29-year-old Gregory is set to become a free agent in March.

Since being selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has Gregory battled behavioral issues as he has worked to stay on the field.

Over the course of his six seasons in the NFL, pass rusher has played in just 38 of a possible 96 regular-season games over his first six seasons.

Gregory was allowed a full-time return to the league this season after being reinstated by the NFL and became one of the Cowboys’ top playmakers on the roster of the 12-5 team. He was guilty of some odd incidents in the playoff loss to San Francisco. But in a dozen regular-season games, he recorded six sacks and 15 tackles to help Dallas’ Dan Quinn-led defensive turnaround and to help the Cowboys qualify for the playoffs.

