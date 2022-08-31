Tyler Smith Injury Practice Update; Young Cowboys LTs Prep For Tyron Absence

FRISCO - In an effort to protect quarterback Dak Prescott and a pair of prolific running backs, The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line faces the task of maintaining their integral role in keeping the team among the elites in the conference.

Though they may seem locked into their starters, the Cowboys may be in for an interesting start to the 2022 season with regard to the left tackle position.

First off, amid concerns that rookie Tyler Smith has some sort of serious ankle problem: From here inside The Star, we can tell you that he was present and active in the media-open portion of Wednesday's practice session.

Still, in the wake of four-time All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith suffering a torn left hamstring, which could force him to miss multiple months, Dallas will enter 2022 with questions at one of its key offensive positions.

The task of replacing Smith will not be easy to accomplish. According to ESPN, the Cowboys have averaged 7.8 yards per attempt with Smith and 7.1 yards without him, over the past two seasons. The sack rate goes from 4.2% with him to 6.2% without him, during the same timeframe.

Despite rumors continuing to swirl regarding potential options from outside the organization, Dallas might be better served by distributing the duties within the unit.

When Dallas selected offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round (24th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, they clearly believed themselves to be securing the services of a ‘left-sided’ player. After all, Smith started all nine games at left tackle for Tulsa during the team's COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He was named first-team All-AAC, as well as to the 2020 FWAA all-freshman team. In 2021, Smith started all 12 games for the Golden Hurricanes. For his efforts, he was named second team All-AAC.

Although Smith is fighting an ankle injury, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Smith will be the team's starting left tackle in Week 1. And indeed, with his ankle seemingly OK, at 6-6, 330, will certainly add size and strength to Dallas’ offensive line.

Should Smith sputter in his new assignment, or be injured? Bad news. Josh Ball is in the mix. About to enter his second year with the team, the Marshall product has experience within the Cowboys’ system, despite spending the majority of 2021 in injured reserve. The former fourth-rounder should get every opportunity to seize the role, and will be among the most-watched offensive linemen heading into training camp.

Dallas opted for additional depth at the position by providing a roster spot for rookie Matt Waletzko. A fifth-round selection by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft, Waletzko garnered his share of attention from the fan base. Despite a limited sample size of action from OTAs and minicamp the North Dakota product showed enough to the Dallas brass to earn his place on their 53-man roster. And he was ahead of Ball before dinging his shoulder.

Although the Cowboys may be getting a preview of life without Tyron Smith a bit sooner than expected, they may find that the cupboard may be stocked well-enough with talent to keep the line formidable during his absence - at least as long as Tyler Smith is upright.

