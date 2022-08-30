Dallas Cowboys Official 53-Man Roster - With 6 Big Moves to Come Next

FINAL - "Final'' isn't final. But more the moment, the cuts are in and the Dallas Cowboys have sliced their roster down to the league-mandated 53 players.

Here are the names of the keepers (and here are those cut), with an understanding that more major changes are coming within hours ...

Quarterback (1) - Dak Prescott. Yup. That's it. For now. The Will Grier vs. Cooper Rush explanation is here.

Running Backs (3) - Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle. Keeping Malik Davis as well just couldn't be justified.

Receivers (8) - CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston, Michael Gallup, James Washington. A lot of guys. Washington will be be moved to IR, and Gallup might be ready shockingly "Super'' soon.

Tight End (3) - Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot. Interesting young group.

Offensive Linemen (9) - Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Matt Farniok, Matt Waletzko, Josh Ball, Tyron Smith. This is not a stand-pat thing. Tyron is going to IR on Wednesday, and the Cowboys are working to add a new tackle. ... while also hoping Tyler Smith's ankle is OK.

Defensive Linemen (11) - DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, Chauncey Golston, Tarell Basham, Trysten Hill, John Ridgeway. - A lot of bodies. Hopefully quality ones.

Linebackers (6) - Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr, Jabril Cox, Luke Gifford, Devin Harper. Dallas may have to give here.

Defensive backs (11) - Trevon Diggs, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, DaRon Bland. Kelvin Joseph, Israel Mukuamu, Nashon Wright, Markquese Bell. Dallas thinks this is the best safety unit it has had in some time.

Special Teams (1) - Punter Bryan Anger. The Cowboys released kicker Brett Maher, long-snapper Jake McQuaide and special-teams ace CJ Goodwin, with plans to recall all.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!