Skip to main content

Cowboys Lousy Logo? America 'Meh' on 'America's Team' Star

Survey of fans ranks Dallas Cowboys' logo in the middle of NFL pack

The Dallas Cowboys' royal blue, metallic silver and white star logo brings deep meaning to its fan base. It represents "America's Team", one of the few organizations with five Super Bowls and many historical players and coaches.

But according to a new survey by Quality Logo Products, the Cowboys' star isn't so special. In fact, it's ranked as the NFL's 16th-worst logo.

Jerry Jones, of course, sees it differently.

"You take the passion, tradition, entertainment value and visibility and go to town with the [Cowboys] brand," Jones said at the INTA Annual Meeting in 2013.

One NFC East rival has it even worse in the blog.

The Washington Football Team is ranked with the worst logo the NFL - and in all of sports.

No image description

cheer star
Play

Cowboys Lousy Logo? America Meh on 'America's Team' Star

Survey of fans ranks Dallas Cowboys' logo in the middle of NFL pack

just now
just now
2E78A2CC-743F-4638-AEC9-0F2A92B78F87
Play

'Absolutely Wrong!' Did ESPN Goof? Is Tom Brady NOT Retiring?

Tom Brady Sr., the quarterback’s father, says that his 44-year-old son is not retiring at all.

47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
Dak-Prescott-Tom-Brady-Cowboys-Patriots-1084718
Play

BREAKING - Tom Brady Retires With Perfect Record Over Cowboys

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

"[The WFT logo is] boring," the Quality Logo Products Blog article said. "[It] went from a Native American logo to a bland logo ... at least it's not offensive."

Of all the sports teams in the U.S., the Philadelphia Eagles were listed with the third-best sports logo in America and the second-best in the NFL.

"The team's [Eagles] name was actually inspired by the NRA [Franklin Roosevelt's National Recovery Administration]," the article said. 

cheer star

"The eagle is the picture of concentration, epitomizing the "eagle eye" ... white with silver accents, outlined by the dark, rich colors of midnight green and black."

The New York Giants were ranked with the seventh-worst logo in the NFL.

The Houston Texans defeated the Cowboys in the 'logo' Battle of Texas. The Texans finished with the ninth-best logo in the NFL.

cowboys logo
cowboys texans logos
cowboys si logo
Mike-McCarthy-Bizarre-Monkey-Butt-Motivational-Tactics-Left-Lasting-Impression-Jerry-Jones

cheer star
News

Cowboys Lousy Logo? America Meh on 'America's Team' Star

just now
2E78A2CC-743F-4638-AEC9-0F2A92B78F87
News

'Absolutely Wrong!' Did ESPN Goof? Is Tom Brady NOT Retiring?

47 minutes ago
Dak-Prescott-Tom-Brady-Cowboys-Patriots-1084718
News

BREAKING - Tom Brady Retires With Perfect Record Over Cowboys

2 hours ago
62A4E43A-174A-46F0-ADC5-6D92CA4B8E81
News

Deebo vs. Kupp - & Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to Pro Bowl?

6 hours ago
9958DD4F-AF30-4886-AE06-0367928EC05E
News

Erin Andrews Reacts to Rumors about Cowboys’ Troy Aikman

8 hours ago
amari dark
News

If Cowboys Cut Amari Cooper, Could He Sign With Washington?

Jan 28, 2022
mcc jerry brick
News

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy Never 'Twisting in the Wind'

Jan 28, 2022
dak kellen blue
News

Coach Kellen Moore Job Search - & What Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants

Jan 28, 2022