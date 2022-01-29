Skip to main content

Deebo vs. Kupp - & Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to Pro Bowl?

Along with team goals come individual honors, and the second-year standout Lamb might be about to realize one of those.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had goals going into 2021 that obviously were mostly about team goals.

And when the Cowboys fell to the Niners in the first round of these NFL playoffs, the championship goal died.

But along with team goals come individual honors, and the second-year standout might be about to realize one of those.

As a rookie, Lamb had a fine season with 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. He didn’t make a huge jump in his second season, and he will be the first to concede an issue with drops that must be worked on. But as one of QB Dak Prescott’s top weapons, Lamb led the Cowboys in receptions (79), in yards (1,102) and in yards per catch (13.9) while also catching six touchdowns.

No image description

62A4E43A-174A-46F0-ADC5-6D92CA4B8E81
Play

Deebo vs. Kupp - & Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to Pro Bowl?

Along with team goals come individual honors, and the second-year standout Lamb might be about to realize one of those.

just now
just now
9958DD4F-AF30-4886-AE06-0367928EC05E
Play

Erin Andrews Reacts to Rumors about Cowboys’ Troy Aikman

Aikman’s FOX colleagues, while surely happy for him, aren't happy about it.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
daboll
Play

Cowboys Rival Giants to Hire Bills Coach Brian Daboll

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Add it up, and as the Dallas Morning News is first to note, it sets things up for Lamb to land a spot on the NFC’s 2022 Pro Bowl roster as an alternate.

How does this work?

lamb ball sf
dal was dak lamb
lamb coop
lamb vikes
Cowboys - Deebo

The NFC Championship Game on Sunday, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers, features receivers Cooper Kupp of LA and Deebo Samuel of the Niners. Both were among the receivers named to the Pro Bowl, but one of them will back out because he’ll be too busy with that biggest goal - the Super Bowl.

Enter CeeDee Lamb, who will apparently be the alternate who jumps into the vacated slot, maybe showcasing himself as the Cowboys’ future No. 1 receiver when it’s time to return to those team goals for 2022.

62A4E43A-174A-46F0-ADC5-6D92CA4B8E81
News

Deebo vs. Kupp - & Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to Pro Bowl?

just now
9958DD4F-AF30-4886-AE06-0367928EC05E
News

Erin Andrews Reacts to Rumors about Cowboys’ Troy Aikman

1 hour ago
daboll
News

Cowboys Rival Giants to Hire Bills Coach Brian Daboll

16 hours ago
amari dark
News

If Cowboys Cut Amari Cooper, Could He Sign With Washington?

18 hours ago
mcc jerry brick
News

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy Never 'Twisting in the Wind'

23 hours ago
dak kellen blue
News

Coach Kellen Moore Job Search - & What Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants

23 hours ago
CC631DB7-3344-4E3D-9B79-9E09441BA256
News

Coach Dan Quinn & Cowboys: Jerry Jones Reveals Head Coach Offer, Deal ‘For Years to Come’

Jan 28, 2022
Cowboys - DeMarcus Randy
News

Cowboys Offseason Predictons: McCarthy Stays, Gregory Goes, DeMarcus ... Golfs?

Jan 28, 2022