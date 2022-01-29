Deebo vs. Kupp - & Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to Pro Bowl?

Along with team goals come individual honors, and the second-year standout Lamb might be about to realize one of those.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had goals going into 2021 that obviously were mostly about team goals.

And when the Cowboys fell to the Niners in the first round of these NFL playoffs, the championship goal died.

But along with team goals come individual honors, and the second-year standout might be about to realize one of those.

As a rookie, Lamb had a fine season with 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. He didn’t make a huge jump in his second season, and he will be the first to concede an issue with drops that must be worked on. But as one of QB Dak Prescott’s top weapons, Lamb led the Cowboys in receptions (79), in yards (1,102) and in yards per catch (13.9) while also catching six touchdowns.

Add it up, and as the Dallas Morning News is first to note, it sets things up for Lamb to land a spot on the NFC’s 2022 Pro Bowl roster as an alternate.

How does this work?

The NFC Championship Game on Sunday, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers, features receivers Cooper Kupp of LA and Deebo Samuel of the Niners. Both were among the receivers named to the Pro Bowl, but one of them will back out because he’ll be too busy with that biggest goal - the Super Bowl.

Enter CeeDee Lamb, who will apparently be the alternate who jumps into the vacated slot, maybe showcasing himself as the Cowboys’ future No. 1 receiver when it’s time to return to those team goals for 2022.