Erin Andrews Reacts to Rumors about Cowboys’ Troy Aikman

FRISCO - Troy Aikman is in demand,

Aikman is not denying that there is a chance that his TV work on Sunday’s NFC Championship Game being broadcast by FOX will be his last stand with the network, with the possibility of the Hall of Fame QB being lured away by Amazon to work starting next year on Amazon's "Thursday Night Football'' telecasts.

And his FOX colleagues, while surely happy for him, aren't happy about it.

“We’re kind of having those conversations right now,” Aikman said recently when asked about a move. “So I don’t know if I will be with Amazon. And I don’t know if I will be continuing with FOX at this moment.”

How serious is this? Rumors say it FOX is already looking for his potential replacement ... meaning, Sean Payton.

This week, FOX sideline reporter analyst retweeted a story where FOX lead play-by-play guy Joe Buck, Aikman's long-time partner, said he hopes Aikman doesn't leave.

Andrews echoed Buck’s sentiments, tweeting, “Same.''

We can tell you that Aikman, after retiring from his brilliant 12-year career as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, never envisioned himself staying in the TV booth for 20 years. But he enjoys it. He's great at it. And the business is about to become even more lucrative with the salary of CBS's Tony Romo (another former Cowboys QB) at an estimated $20 million annually jacking up the rate for everybody at his level.

Aikman is the best in the business. The "jack-up'' is coming. And even NFL fans who aren't Cowboys fans are quite possibly about to watch a changing of the TV guard.