Under-the-Radar: Can Cowboys Neville Gallimore Rise to Stardom?

CBS Sports revealed its list of NFC players who could surprise the league this season

The one-year anniversary of Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Galimore dislocating his elbow in the 2021 preseason is approaching this August. The injury left a huge asterisk on his second season in the league, as he only managed to play in the final four regular-season games and the Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

But still, even on a front seven flooded with talent, the 25-year-old Oklahoma product is expected to provide significant contributions to coordinator Dan Quinn's defense as he enters year three.

CBS Sports seems to agree, as the site revealed its list Thursday of under-the-radar NFC players who could reach new heights in the 2022-23 season. Gallimore was right at the top.

Here's what the list had to say:

You've heard a lot about the offseason shenanigans involving the loss of Randy Gregory and the near-loss of DeMarcus Lawrence, but what you might've missed is just how much potential exists in Gallimore to become a dominant interior defensive lineman -- which would make it easier on whomever rushes off of the edge on any given snap in Dallas going forward. After seeing most of his sophomore season derailed by a preseason elbow injury, Gallimore is again healthy, and having demonstrated in his return last season that he's capable of being an elite talent (something his rookie film promised), don't be surprised if, in 2022, he becomes a star at The Star.

Gallimore had 13 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games last season, promising numbers that should translate well to a full season of work. As defenses prepare for the pass-rushing prowess of guys like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, the 6-2, 302-pound Gallimore - who added 15 pounds of muscle mass this off-season - should feast as he looks to begin his breakout campaign this fall when the Cowboys open up the season at home on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

