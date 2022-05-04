Cowboys (Unofficial) Depth Chart - Defense: Who Steps Up to Help Micah Parsons?
FRISCO - It's never too early to fiddle with a depth chart, even as at this early stage for the Dallas Cowboys, they don't exactly have an "official depth chart'' yet. So all we (and they) can do is fiddle.
So let's do that, to create an unofficial depth chart, featuring the guys who I think either deserve mention for whatever reason or, more important, who truly have a chance of sticking by the time we get to September ... Our depth chart for the offense is here. And for defense ...
Defensive end
DeMarcus Lawrence
Dante Fowler
Dorance Armstrong
Sam Williams
Chauncey Golston
Tarell Basham
Defensive tackle
Neville Gallimore
Carlos Watkins
Osa Odighizuwa
Trysten Hill
Quinton Bohanna
John Ridgeway
Of all of these guys, Tank is the only defined-role sure thing. Otherwise? Take Watkins: He could in theory start at tackle ... or he could in theory get cut. Meanwhile, how many pass-rushers does it take to replace the departed Randy Gregory? All five of the mentioned ends get a crack at it.
Linebacker
Micah Parsons
Leighton Vander Esch
Jabril Cox
Luke Gifford
Devin Harper
Damone Clark
Aaron Hansford
Parsons and Company here. Who gets more snaps, Vander Esch or Cox? Can Gifford do more than special teams? When will Clark be ready to play? Can Hansford surprise?
Cowboys (Unofficial) Depth Chart: How Many Rookies Stick on Offense?
All it takes is a pencil (I know, it's an antique!) to create an unofficial depth chart. So let's do that.
Cowboys 'Secret' NFL Draft Board Revealed! Jerry Jones on Thibodeaux to Tyler
Name by name by name. Right there in print. While Dallas may have fibbed about "not drafting for need,'' Jerry Jones wins again, in terms of telling a truth.
Robert Griffin III Wants to Sign With Dak Prescott's Cowboys: Bad Idea?
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is getting interest - or at least, giving interest - from NFL teams after running in a charity event.
Defensive backs
Cornerbacks
Trevon Diggs
Kelvin Joseph
Anthony Brown
Jourdan Lewis
Nahshon Wright
DaRon Bland
Safeties
Jayron Kearse
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Israel Mukuamu
Markquese Bell
In a perfect world, Diggs is joined by Joseph atop the depth chart. But I will acknowledge Joseph's world is something short of "perfect'' right now. Dallas re-signed Kearse and Hooker at safety, and way down below there is a shot for an undrafted rookie like Markquese Bell of Florida A&M.
Special teams
ST: C.J. Goodwin
K: Jonathan Garibay, Chris Naggar
P: Bryan Anger
LS: Jake McQuaide
Goodwin, of course, can't really play cornerback. But he leads this group. Two in-state kids, Garibay and Naggar, get a shot at being the kicker. Anger is the Pro Bowler you hope is rarely used.
Get more: The Cowboys depth chart on offense is here.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!