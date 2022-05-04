Our unofficial depth chart, featuring the guys who we think either deserve mention for whatever reason or, more important, who truly have a chance of sticking by the time we get to September.

FRISCO - It's never too early to fiddle with a depth chart, even as at this early stage for the Dallas Cowboys, they don't exactly have an "official depth chart'' yet. So all we (and they) can do is fiddle.

So let's do that, to create an unofficial depth chart, featuring the guys who I think either deserve mention for whatever reason or, more important, who truly have a chance of sticking by the time we get to September ... Our depth chart for the offense is here. And for defense ...

Defensive end

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dante Fowler

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams

Chauncey Golston

Tarell Basham

Defensive tackle

Neville Gallimore

Carlos Watkins

Osa Odighizuwa

Trysten Hill

Quinton Bohanna

John Ridgeway

Of all of these guys, Tank is the only defined-role sure thing. Otherwise? Take Watkins: He could in theory start at tackle ... or he could in theory get cut. Meanwhile, how many pass-rushers does it take to replace the departed Randy Gregory? All five of the mentioned ends get a crack at it.

Linebacker

Micah Parsons

Leighton Vander Esch

Jabril Cox

Luke Gifford

Devin Harper

Damone Clark

Aaron Hansford

Parsons and Company here. Who gets more snaps, Vander Esch or Cox? Can Gifford do more than special teams? When will Clark be ready to play? Can Hansford surprise?

Defensive backs

Cornerbacks

Trevon Diggs

Kelvin Joseph

Anthony Brown

Jourdan Lewis

Nahshon Wright

DaRon Bland

Safeties

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

Israel Mukuamu

Markquese Bell

In a perfect world, Diggs is joined by Joseph atop the depth chart. But I will acknowledge Joseph's world is something short of "perfect'' right now. Dallas re-signed Kearse and Hooker at safety, and way down below there is a shot for an undrafted rookie like Markquese Bell of Florida A&M.

Special teams

ST: C.J. Goodwin

K: Jonathan Garibay, Chris Naggar

P: Bryan Anger

LS: Jake McQuaide

Goodwin, of course, can't really play cornerback. But he leads this group. Two in-state kids, Garibay and Naggar, get a shot at being the kicker. Anger is the Pro Bowler you hope is rarely used.

Get more: The Cowboys depth chart on offense is here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!