The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the New York Giants in an NFC East Division battle in prime time on Monday night. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, Dallas pushed through the adversity and responded with a win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

But some adversity lingers in the health department.

The Giants enter Week 3 of the NFL season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2016. The Giants have a couple of close wins under their belt: Week 1 vs. the Tennessee Titans and Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers and Week 2 against.

The Cowboys defense has been dominant, allowing only two touchdowns to its opponents this season, the fewest amount of touchdowns given up by Dallas through the first two games since 1996. This week Dallas will be challenged by running back Saquon Barkley, who is currently the league's rushing leader.

In his third-career start, quarterback Cooper Rush, who has a 93.6 passer rating in his two starts for Dallas, will face a Giants defense that blitzes its opponents 35.7 percent of drop backs in 2022, the fourth-highest in the NFL.

INJURY UPDATE: Reinforcements may be on the way for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, as both wide receiver Michael Gallup and nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters have a chance to suit up. However, one key piece of the offense may not suit up: tight end Dalton Schultz.

For the game, as announced Saturday: the Cowboys list four players as questionable for Monday night: Micah Parsons (illness), Gallup (knee), Quinton Bohanna (neck) and Schultz (knee).

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: The Cowboys are making their 84th appearance on Monday Night Football. Only the Miami Dolphins, with 86 games, have more MNF appearances than the Cowboys.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at New York Giants (2-0)

ODDS: Dallas is 1-point underdogs to the Giants.

GAME TIME: Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. CT

LOCATION: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys rookie KaVontae Turner and CeeDee Lamb joke around in the locker room:

“I am Ja Morant to the fullest,” says Turpin.

CeeDee gasps, “You dunk?”

“This is going to shock you, bro!” Turpin says as he pulls out his cell phone.

WATCH TURPIN'S DUNKS HERE.

---

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!