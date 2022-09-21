Avoiding an 0-2 start is a victory for the Dallas Cowboys following the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott. Now comes a Week 3 chance at New York to move to a winning record ... and to do so with some healthy reinforcements.

Michael Gallup on Wednesday is scheduled for "a full slate of reps'' with “every opportunity” to play Monday vs. the Giants, coach Mike McCarthy said before the midweek workout at The Star.

When Prescott went down, most wrote the Cowboys season off and began to demand a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo. That didn't happen. Quarterback Cooper Rush stepped in and got the upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Nonetheless, the offense still only scored 20 points and was unspectacular against Cincinnati on Sunday. However, that may change with some reinforcements possibly on the way in week 3.

Rush may be gaining another weapon for this divisional showdown on Monday Night Football.

"Certainly [Michael] Gallup has a chance to work back in," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday. "Certainly possible for him to be up against the Giants this week. This [WR] corps I think is going to come together.''

This would be a welcome sight, as the Dallas passing game has averaged just 204 yards per game over the first two weeks. Gallup in his last season as a true No. 2 receiver in 2019 posted over 1,100 receiving yards. With Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper now out of the picture, Gallup figures to be a large piece of the passing game once again - when fully healthy.

Additionally, Rush may be getting some extra help in pass protection, as veteran left tackle Jason Peters has a chance to make his season debut. (See our 1-on-1 video visit with Peters, above.) McCarthy noted that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be tested in practice after acclimating to the offense the last couple of weeks.

Rookie left tackle/left guard Tyler Smith has been promising in his time at left tackle over the first two weeks. Nonetheless, Dallas would surely be happy to slide him back in at left guard where he got most of his training camp reps, while allowing a nine-time Pro Bowler in Peters to seal the edge for Rush.

Safety Jaylon Kearse and guard Connor McGovern are still rehabbing injuries but "making progress,'' McCarthy said.

Avoiding 0-2 was the first goal for Dallas. Now, they'll need to build upon that with a divisional win against the Giants on Monday night. Luckily for them ... reinforcements may be on the way.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!