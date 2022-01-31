Skip to main content

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Replaces Rams Cooper Kupp in Pro Bowl

Along with team goals come individual honors, and the second-year standout Lamb is about to realize one of those.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had goals going into 2021 that obviously were mostly about team goals.

And when the Cowboys fell to the Niners in the first round of these NFL playoffs, the championship goal died.

But along with team goals come individual honors, and the second-year standout is about to realize one of those.

As a rookie, Lamb had a fine season with 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. He didn’t make a huge jump in his second season, and he will be the first to concede an issue with drops that must be worked on. But as one of QB Dak Prescott’s top weapons, Lamb led the Cowboys in receptions (79), in yards (1,102) and in yards per catch (13.9) while also catching six touchdowns.

Add it up, and on Monday, Lamb has been named to the Sunday, February 6 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Monday as Cooper Kupp’s replacement. 

Lamb joins five other Cowboys previously been named to the squad: cornerback Trevon Diggs, right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith, linebacker Micah Parsons and punter Bryan Anger.

The NFC Championship Game was Sunday, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers, and featured receivers Cooper Kupp of LA and Deebo Samuel of the Niners. Both were among the receivers named to the Pro Bowl, but one of them would have to back out because he’ll be too busy with that biggest goal - the Super Bowl.

Kupp is going to to the Super Bowl.

Enter CeeDee Lamb, who will apparently be the alternate who jumps into the vacated slot, maybe showcasing himself as the Cowboys’ future No. 1 receiver when it’s time to return to those team goals for 2022.

