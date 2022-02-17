Cowboys Low-Risk Signing: 'Dan Quinn Guy' Pass-Rusher Dante Fowler?

"I went to his house. I met his wife. I had Thanksgiving with them.'' - Dante Fowler on Dan Quinn.

FRISCO - The holes on the resume of Dante Fowler since being selected third overall in the 2015 NFL Draft are, when we talk to league scouting minds, evident. He's lacked consistency, with just one season with a notable sack total (11.5 in 2019) and with spotty availability.

The Atlanta Falcons released him this week (largely in a money move), meaning his next team will be his fourth in five years.

Could that next team be the Dallas Cowboys?

Fowler, now 27, was signed to a three-year, $48 million deal in Atlanta in 2020. That deal came under the umbrella of Dan Quinn, then the Falcons coach - yes, the same Quinn who is now Dallas defensive coordinator who used his recruiting skills to help bring ex-Falcons Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee to help boost the Cowboys in 2021.

Does the 6-3, 255-pound pass-rusher Fowler have a bond with Quinn? Indeed, as not only did Quinn help bring him to Atlanta after having started with the Jaguars and then the Rams, he also was his position coach at the University of Florida.

“He definitely played a huge factor in it,” Fowler said in 2020 of his decision to sign with Atlanta. “We just built a relationship at that time. He used to always come and see me, talk to me. Everything was genuine. He talked to me about a lot of things as a man. Just over that one-year span of me being there with with him at UF, I went to his house. I met his wife. I had Thanksgiving with them.''

Yup. Sounds like Quinn.

One source close to the situation tells us that in addition to Fowler failing to develop an assortment of pass-rush moves, his 2021 season was ruined by trying to come back too soon from injury. An NFL scout tells us, "Plays hard, but production is nothing special.''

And a third NFL personnel guy: "He still have something left in the tank.''

D210SPORTS

Our educated guess as it regards the cap-challenged Cowboys, who are definitely looking for "prove-it'' deals and reclamation projects: Quinn would surely give Fowler an in-house thumbs-up at the right price, but there will not be a "low-risk'' contract in play here - meaning some team will still want to pay Fowler a competitive salary. And at the same time, we've been told that pass-rusher Randy Gregory is Dallas' "No. 1 priority'' - so all of the chips on the pass-rusher table are being pushed in that direction, meaning Fowler will likely push for work elsewhere.