Dallas Cowboys 'Studs & Duds': New Names Make 53-Man Roster?

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys' preseason closer - a come-from-behind 27-26 victory here at AT&T Stadium - was filled with so many positives that "Studs & Duds'' might seem a bit imbalanced.

The list of "studs,'' which features a host of underdogs who now look like they might make the 53, is overflowing. So let's focus there ...

STUDS

Peyton Hendershot - The rookie UDFA from Indiana has the same toughness that is sort of a Cowboys tradition at the position ... but he can also run, with speed that makes him unusual in this group.

He registered not one but two "signature'' plays here, vaulting himself into contention (behind Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson) alongside Sean McKeon.

Markquese Bell - We've said it often: If Dallas cuts this rookie UDFA safety, he'll get claimed. And quickly. He has bulk and speed and seems to find himself around the ball, including here with an interception off a tipped pass. (See "Did Bell Just Make the 53?''

Israel Mukuamu - This makes two picks in the last two preseason games for Mukuamu. He also looked good in coverage, but now comes a wild card: He's getting a groin MRI on Saturday. Hope he's OK? Stash him with the injury? We shall see. (See "Interceptions are Contagious.'')

Malik Davis - We're not sure he makes the roster; the coaches like Rico Dowdle as the third back. But Davis is a power runner, and he helps on special teams. Can Dallas keep four running backs?

Matt Waletzko - Hey, wait a minute: We thought he was going to sit out most of the season while trying to avoid getting shoulder surgery? What's he doing out there playing? The Cowboys are now whispering about rookie Tyler Smith taking over at left tackle (while also surely making calls on vet tackles) ... and the rookie Waletzko seems to think he oughta be the swing tackle behind him.

Simi Fehoko & Brandon Smith - Fehoko has two red-zone TDs this summer. And Smith just complicated the wideout picture with his sweet toe-tap TD.

We like ideas like cheap trades for someone like the Jets’ Denzel Mims. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to make noise about standing pat, at least through Week 1.

DUDS - There were few, so we’ll bundle ‘em: Quit letting kicker Brett Maher try 61-yard field goals … Kelvin Joseph sustained a concussion, in theory further hurting his chances of contributing early … Big rookie John Ridgeway needed to stand out as a run-stopper and fell short of that. … Cooper Rush vs. Will Grier? The Cowboys do not need keep three quarterbacks, and neither guy made a massive statement here.

Said Grier - who we would argue in favor of because his mobility might at least challenge a defense a little bit - of his push to 53: “I put it all out there, and that’s all you can do.”

