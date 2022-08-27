Rookie safety Markquese Bell's night got off to a challenging start Friday in what could've been his final time in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

In the team's third and final preseason game, the visiting Seattle Seahawks were playing a few offensive starters, including elite speedster and one-time All-Pro receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett got in between a crowd of Dallas defenders downfield, using the threat of his speed to force Bell into a backpedal from his safety spot. But Lockett quickly hit the brakes before turning around and securing a 17-yard pass from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith.

It was an early test for Bell, who got a taste of what it was like going up against one of the league's most consistent receivers. But as the Cowboys trailed heading into the closing stages of the third quarter, Bell's opportunity to give his team momentum and, potentially secure a roster spot, was staring him right in the face.

The rookie safety, who had six interceptions in two seasons at Florida A&M, secured his first pick of preseason on a tipped pass that hung high in the air. He returned it 30 yards to the Seattle 13-yard line, setting Dallas up for a game-tying touchdown and an eventual comeback win.

Along with the pick, Bell has recorded nine solo tackles in the past two games. One interception and some nice-looking stats won't guarantee him an opening-night roster spot, but he's not letting the dark cloud of the unknown hang over his head ahead of final cuts Tuesday.

"Chapel today, he gave us a message about don't be a prisoner in your own mind," Bell said. "So don't be worried about what's coming up next. Just enjoy the moment, so that's what I'm trying to do. I just want to enjoy the moment, and when Tuesday comes and cuts are made, hopefully I make the 53. If not, whatever God has planned for me next that's what I'll go do."

Bell hasn't taken anything for granted in a situation that he called a "dream come true." For him, even having the chance at wearing the world-famous Cowboys star on his helmet is already crazy.

"It's surreal," Bell said. "Me personally, I'm here. I wear a star on my shirt everyday. I'm on the Cowboys right now. You still gotta get used to it ... It felt amazing. Last preseason game, my first preseason in the books. It was a great experience, I'm happy to be able to have this opportunity."

As for the interception, it's something Bell and the rest of the defensive backs have been working on since Oxnard. This was evident by the team securing four interceptions Friday.

Bell's pick was the start of something fitting. The fourth and final game-sealing interception by Juanyeh Thomas came off a tipped pass as well. Bell admitted the team has been practicing for these kind of quick-thinking situations.

"It definitely paid off," Bell said about practicing tip drills. "I'm looking at the ball in the air and the ball so big I'm like 'Don't drop it.' So once I got it in my hands, I was just like alright now try to score with it."

Bell got stopped short of the end zone before having the chance to highlight his preseason with a pick-six. But not worried about what could've been or what's next, he's remaining grounded ahead of what could be the biggest week of his life.

