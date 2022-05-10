Skip to main content

Tom Brady To (Someday) Replace Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman at FOX

Tom Brady is set to take over the primetime role on Fox following his retirement

FRISCO - Troy Aikman has left Fox. But the network has found his someday replacement.

Quarterback Tom Brady will be Fox’s lead NFL analyst, with the job waiting for him whenever his playing career finally concludes.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch broke the news during the company’s recent earnings call. What is the timetable? Murdoch said, “It is entirely up to him for when he chooses to retire and move into what will be an exciting and stellar television career. That is up to him to make that choice when he sees fit.”

Murdoch called the agreement “long-term,” and said Brady will “not only call our biggest NFL games with lead play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, “he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom is committed to joining the Fox team and we wish him the best in this upcoming season.”

Aikman, the three-time Super Bowl winner with the Dallas Cowboys, had been at Fox for 20 years before his recent jump to ESPN and “Monday Night Football.”

Brady has appeared in 12 Super Bowls, with seven wins, playing for the New England Patriots and then, after 20 seasons in New England, with Tampa Bay, where he so far has one more title with the Buccaneers.

