WATCH: Troy Aikman With Cowboys Dak Prescott, Announces NFL 'Monday Night Football' Doubleheader

FRISCO - ESPN's new "Monday Night Football" team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman appeared on Monday's episode of "Good Morning America" to announce the upcoming season's biggest primetime Monday matchup of the upcoming year - or, at least, one of them.

Actually, two of them.

NFL's first schedule announcement comes with a first "staggered'' start slate, set for Week 2. It's Titans at Bills on ESPN, 6:15 p.m. CT, then Vikings at Eagles on ABC at 8:30 pm CT.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released later in the week on Thursday, but over the course of recent days the league has rolled out assorted announcements about the slate and will continue to do so.

This off-season, Aikman left Fox to sign a new broadcast deal with ESPN. His longtime partner, Joe Buck, got out of his contract with Fox, freeing him to followed the Hall of Famer Aikman to the new gig.

So far, six games in the NFL's 2022 season have been set. … with the emphasis being on overseas games.

The Dallas Cowboys are not playing overseas this year but will surely have a high “MNF” presence, as we will soon learn.

Of those six overseas games, only one will take place on Monday night, in the form of a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on November 21 in Mexico City.

Aikman, the three-time Super Bowl champ with the Cowboys, is close friends with Buck; they have been broadcast partners since 2002. Together, they have called six Super Bowls.

“The opportunity to be a voice on Monday Night Football, adding to its legacy and being a part of the future of the NFL on ESPN, has me motivated and reflective," Aikman said in announcing his career move.