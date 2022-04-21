Why is Social Media Celebrating Cowboys-Ex Tony Romo?

Romo is the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yards (34,138) and touchdowns (248)

After a 14-year career, legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called it quits after the 2016 season.

Fans haven't forgotten his talent just yet.

Now the lead analyst for the NFL on CBS, the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yards (34,138) and touchdowns (248) celebrated his 42nd birthday Thursday. Social media jumped at the chance to reminisce about Romo's colorful career.

Eastern Illinois, Romo's alma mater, gave him a shout-out:

One of the greatest un-drafted NFL players ever? Romo certainly has a case despite just two career playoff wins.

One of the most memorable plays of Romo's career came on a once-in-a-lifetime play that only resulted in four yards.

And then there's the not-so-happy memories. At least Seahawks fans have something to celebrate this offseason.

Romo, who actively competes in celebrity and amateur golf tournaments, spoke to the media Thursday at the ClubCorp Classic golf tournament in Irving, Texas. He competed in the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington last April.

"It's really neat just learning about this actual tournament after not understanding when I was first invited," he said. "I feel very honored to be apart of this. I'm just excited. The conditions of the course look great, it's been a re-do so I think it's gonna be a great week. We'll have some fans out here having fun."

Romo became the first Eastern Illinois player in history to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last January. He finished his college career with 8,212 passing yards and a school- and conference-record 85 touchdown passes.