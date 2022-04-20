‘Offseason Super Bowl’: Stephen Jones Pokes Back at Cowboys Critics

“I just feel good about where our football team is,” Stephen says. “I think we’ll be a better team and I think we can take the next step.”

FRISCO - Yes, Dallas Cowboys critics, team COO Stephen Jones is aware of your unhappiness with his role in a Cowboys off-season that to many has been mostly about cuts, cord cuts and budget cuts of players like wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Randy Gregory tackle La'el Collins.

He hears you.

And he’s crafted a response.

“I don’t think you ever win the Super Bowl in the offseason,” Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s a full body of work, what you put together over time.”

That much is true; “Let the cake bake,” as we like to call it around here. But the argument against Jones’ off-season work is that he is more cap-obsessed than talent-obsessed - and that while maybe Dallas has managed the salary cap safely and prudently, the roster is as a result inferior to what it was three months ago.

Jones believes there is a bigger-picture issue that creates the narrative about him.

“The biggest thing is it’s been a long time since we have won a championship,” said Jones. “No one appreciates that more than myself, Jerry (Jones), the people in the organization, that you got to get over the hump.”

The Cowboys last scaled that “hump” - winning their last Super Bowl - after the 1995 season. Whether it’s “football judgment” or “salesmanship,” Jones insists the hump can be climbed.

“I just feel good about where our football team is,” he said. “I think we’ll be a better team and I think we can take the next step.”

