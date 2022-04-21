Kyler Murray Trade to Cowboys? (Or Anywhere?) ‘Zero Chance,’ Say Cardinals

Dallas has been given +800 odds, or an implied chance of 11.1 percent to land Murray.

FRISCO - Blame whomever you wish for the rumors attaching the Dallas Cowboys to the drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray.

And make sure your blame starts with a clever Sportsbook.

But now we have the opposite of a “start” … as Cardinals GM Steve Keim has set the real odds on the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft being traded.

“Zero chance,” Keim declared on Thursday.

The piece of actual news (from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero) that Arizona hasn’t moved much in negotiations spawned the expected "inside info'' ... or, maybe, just gossip. Oh, and odds on Murray's next team.

And incredibly, outside of the Cardinals keeping him, Odds Checker - which has the Cardinals at -500, or an implied chance of 83.3 percent to keep Murray - the favorite to be Murray's 2022 employer is ...

Your Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has been given +800 odds, or an implied chance of 11.1 percent to land Murray.

You read Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk and maybe some of this stuff makes sense. Florio writes: "The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback: Panthers, Falcons, and Saints. ...

But PFT forgot to just ask Keim.

The Cardinals' inaction has other teams “monitoring” the situation The Cardinals will almost certainly work to re-sign their star. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Kyler Murray.

There is no actual evidence - Florio floating his perception of potential landing spots for Murray aside - that any of these teams have any involvement here. "Obvious candidates''? That is an awfully strong way to phrase what in essence is just a non-sourced prediction. (Florio also mentions the Eagles and Texans but for some reason does not label them as "obvious.'')

And of course there is zero evidence of Dallas being involved. Where does the Dallas idea come from? Because he's from DFW? Because he's besties with CeeDee Lamb? Don't the Cowboys already have Dak Prescott? Is the oddsmaker aware of him?

Yes. Surely. But the Cardinals have now done their best to shut down the foolishness … which they can completely eliminate by working toward a new deal with their star QB.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter



Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!