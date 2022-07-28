'What's the Difference?' How's Ezekiel Elliott 'vs.' Tony Pollard Looking in Cowboys Camp?

The Dallas Cowboys have a luxury at running back headed into this season. The dynamic tandem of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott may not be together come next offseason, making this year one that shouldn't be taken for granted.

Coach Mike McCarthy spoke with the media Wednesday prior to Dallas' first practice at training camp in Oxnard, Calif. When asked about the concept of play-calling and ball distribution in an offense with so much talent, his used his two star running backs as examples of how simple the process can be in a league where things can often get overcomplicated.

"I'm always on ball distribution," McCarthy said. "Because if you hand it to Tony, or throw it to Zeke, let's be honest. At the end of the day, what's the difference? The most important thing is to get the ball in their hands."

The cliche holds true. Pollard is the lightning while Elliott is the thunder. You could make the argument off visual proof alone that the pair has a little bit of both qualities in their game. ... all of which - along with some elusive work from third-stringer Rico Dowdle - was on display on Wednesday's first day of camp workouts ...

And Pollard ...

The league's seventh-leading rusher last season and one of only seven players in 2021 to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark, Elliott isn't the running back he once was upon entering the NFL in 2016, but that doesn't leave him out of the conversation as potentially one of the best red-zone rushers in 2022-23. He's set to be at full health after playing the final stretch of last season with a nagging foot injury.

Last season, Elliott had just two 100-yard games. ... but that's where Pollard got to shine.

Pollard is arguably Dallas' most dynamic offensive player and has steadily seen an increased workload in each of his three seasons. Ask some fans, and they'll tell you he might be deserving of No. 1 running back duties with Elliott seen as a player that could be past his prime. ... an issue, especially at it relates to future finances, that Elliott is handling just fine.

Said Zeke, with a contract that has an escape hatch next spring: "I think if I handle my business every day then I’ll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season.”

Pollard's stats - only two touchdowns last season - leaves box-score watchers feeling doubtful about his future production, but he's proved he can break one open on any given touch with elite vertical and lateral speed.

As Elliott dealt with his injuries, Pollard stepped in and, at times, was arguably Dallas' most visually explosive player on offense. His 130 carries for 719 rushing yards and just two touchdowns may not show it, but the ability to make the first man miss out of the backfield as a runner and receiver is a weapon that coordinator Kellen Moore would be foolish not to utilize more going forward.

Pollard had eight games of 10 or fewer touches last season. Elliott's chances are certain to be plentiful, especially in the red zone. But if the Cowboys truly want to take defenses off guard, it starts with following through on McCarthy's simple approach of getting the ball in either one of their hands.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!