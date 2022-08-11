DENVER - The Dallas Cowboys lost one receiver to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, as Cedrick Wilson signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the rising AFC East contenders.

Fittingly, the Cowboys' current dilemma at the position could put them in the market for a Miami receiver in return, as fourth-year wideout Preston Williams now has his role clouded due to Wilson's arrival.

At the same time, the Cowboys are here in Denver trying to sort through their situation, starting with the Thursday joint practice against the Broncos.

Did anything happen here to quell the thoughts that a wideout is needed?

Start with the fact that Dak Prescott was extremely sharp - and that CeeDee Lamb and the QB were in synch. ... a point highlighted by a big TD on Thursday.

Beyond that? Noah Brown and Dennis Houston got a great deal of first-team work. Simi Fehoko had a drop to ruin what would have been a third-down conversion. Rookie Jalen Tolbert was also involved ... but also had a drop.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones admits Dallas is "looking.'' Meanwhile ...

Sports Illustrated first reported that the Dolphins were in discussions with other teams after Williams, 25, publicly stated that he was unhappy in his current role.

"I just feel like I'm not getting the opportunities that I deserve, simply scripted-wise, not being on the field-wise," Williams told the media Aug. 2, via Dolphins Wire. "(I want) opportunities to show that I can beat my man."

The arrival of Tyreek Hill, the promising talent of second-year receiver Jalen Waddle, and now, the signing of Wilson, makes it hard to see a role that's fulfilling enough for Williams.

But at 6-5, 220, and size that's fitting for red-zone duties, Williams provides a uniquely different skillset to that of Wilson, one the Cowboys lack amongst the projected passing-game contributors for this season.

In 24 career games, he's totaled 56 catches on 111 targets for 787 yards and seven touchdowns. The issue with Williams has been the ability to stay on the field, as he's played in just eight games for each season he's been in the league.

The Cowboys still have Lamb, a potential All-Pro candidate - and as CowboysSI.com has written many times, he may lead the league in targets in 2022.

Third-round rookie Tolbert has impressive versatility, but is unproven. His projected impact grew significantly when speedster James Washington suffered a significant foot injury in training camp last week.

Michael Gallup, who is here in Denver and worked the cords, is the only other truly experienced receiver on the roster. Of course, he's to be sidelined for many another month with his knee rehab.

It could be argued that place of Gallup, Williams could find the role he's been looking for in a receiving room that likely needs him more than the one in Miami does.

The interesting connection with Williams and Gallup runs deeper than their similarly high-pointed receiving skills. Both former Colorado State Rams, the two missed each other by a season. As Gallup began his rookie year in 2018, Williams posted 96 catches for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns for the program before going undrafted in April 2019.

The way everything has lined up, maybe their potential as teammates is now meant to be. Or maybe the Cowboys will take what they learned in Denver on Thursday, see how it translates in Saturday night's preseason opener, and begin to make a hard decision from there.

Zach Dimmitt

