Cowboys Ex Cedrick Wilson Revisits Impact of Michael Gallup Injury

This was Cedrick Wilson's final statement as a receiver of the Dallas Cowboys following the 23-17 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January:

"Obviously I love Dallas, this is the only home I've ever had. If we can get it back and I'm here, then that's great. If not, then I just have to keep performing."

He had just finished a third season that was far and away his best, with single-season highs in catches (45), yards (602), and touchdowns (six). Much of this production came on the heels of two separate injuries to receiver Michael Gallup, the second of which ended his season altogether.

Wilson's breakout year with the team made it all that more painful for Cowboys fans when the beloved wideout decided to sign a three-year, $22 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. But it's clear his love for the team, and Gallup specifically, still remains, though Wilson's thoughts on injuries resulting in increased playing time has one stark difference with that of Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"As bad as it may sound, that’s the best thing that could happen for (the young guys)," Lamb said of the injury to receiver James Washington opening up opportunities at training camp.

But it's the opposite approach for Wilson, who spoke to the Dolphins media on July 29 and didn't hesitate to admit that Gallup's injury wasn't a benefit for anyone, despite that it might've resulted in Wilson's major raise with the Dolphins.

"I feel like definitely him going down was really not in my favor cause that was one of my best friends, so it was hard to see him go down," Wilson said. "But it gave me the opportunity to go out there and show what I've been practicing. I feel like I stepped in when they needed me, just like when he came back healthy he came out there and didn't miss a beat and then he obviously went down again and I had to step back up for the team while I was there."

Wilson had performances that stood out on the national stage last season. In a primetime Halloween road matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys, without quarterback Dak Prescott, pulled off the 20-16 win. It was Wilson's quick, 73-yard catch-and-run from Copper Rush on the third play of the second half that tied the game 10-10 and drastically changed momentum.

And even in a thrilling loss 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, Wilson stepped up with a team-high seven catches (on 10 targets) for 104 yards while Lamb was sidelined with a concussion.

When Gallup went down with the ACL injury that ended his season in Week 17, Wilson proceeded to catch 11 of 12 targets for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the final six quarters of the regular season.

Wilson now joins a Miami receiving corps consisting of breakout 2021 rookie Jaylen Waddle and all-world speedster Tyreek Hill.

He now has his second home in the NFL. And even if it's without his "best friend" by his side, Wilson will likely be watching Gallup's bounce-back season from afar while he looks to lead an exciting dark horse AFC contender to its first playoff appearance since 2016.

